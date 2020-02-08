Saturday's high school sports roundup: Missoula Big Sky boys pick up first victory

Boys basketball

Missoula Big Sky picked up its first win Saturday, edging Kalispell Glacier in Missoula, 61-58. Six Eagles scored nine or more points. Tre Reed led the way with 13 points, followed by Ben Maehl with 11 and Draven Lincoln with 10. Big Sky moved to 1-13. Glacier fell to 7-6.

Missoula Hellgate pushed its record to 13-0 with a 58-42 win at Helena Capital. “We knew it was going to be a battle coming in, and it was," Knights coach Jeff Hays said. "They made us work, and I’m really proud of my team’s effort to continue to fight through fatigue and adversity.” Rollie Worster finished with a game-high 23 points and nine rebounds for the Knights.

Class AA fourth-ranked Missoula Sentinel used 32 points by Chad Germer to roll over Kalispell Flathead in Missoula, 87-56. He also had five assists and five rebounds. Teammate Tony Frohlich-Fair added 18 points. The Spartans improved to 11-2.