Saturday's high school sports roundup: No. 4 Sentinel boys knock off No. 3 Helena Capital

Helena junior guard Dexter Tedesco launched a 3-pointer from the wing with about 40 seconds left in overtime and it proved to be the difference in the Bengals’ 58-55 home win over Missoula Big Sky. The Eagles (1-15) went on an 11-0 run late in the fourth quarter that erased a 47-38 deficit and helped them regain the lead for the first time since the second quarter. With the score knotted and 39 seconds left in regulation, both teams had a shot to come away with the victory. Two missed free throws by Big Sky and a missed 3-pointer by Helena sent the game into overtime. During the extra four minutes of play, turnovers plagued the Eagles, leading to Tedesco’s game-winning shot. Big Sky had a chance to tie the game with 2.4 seconds left, but a three-quarter heave fell short.