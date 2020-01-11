Girls basketball
Third-ranked Missoula Sentinel (6-0) used an 18-0 run in the third quarter to jump in front of Kalispell Glacier end route to a 61-53 win. Glacier (2-4) pulled within a bucket with 4 minutes left but the Spartans went 7 for 10 from the foul line down the stretch. Montana State commit Lexi Deden scored 18 points for Sentinel. Jayden Salisbury and Challis Westwater added 11 apiece. Glacier's Aubrie Rademacher led all scorers with 20 points.
Top-ranked Missoula Hellgate ran into a hot-shooting foe in second-ranked Helena Capital, dropping a 51-45 decision in the Capital City. The Bruins shot 47 percent from the field in handing the Knights (5-1) their first loss. Bailee Sayler paced Hellgate with 15 points and Addy Heaphy added 14.
Deer Lodge dropped a 63-33 home decision to Anaconda. Rachel Nicholson tallied 21 points for the Wardens.
Seeley-Swan steamrolled to a 60-24 win at Lincoln. Four Blackhawks scored in double figures, including Klaire Kovatch and Sarah Maughan with 13 apiece and Aspen Conley and Rose Mercer with 10 apiece.
Drummond handed Darby a 59-34 home loss. Sydney Phillips scored 17 points and Rylee Hilmo 12 for the Trojans. Gracie Lang scored nine points for the Tigers.
Columbia Falls scored 23 unanswered points in the first quarter en route to a 61-28 win at Polson. Lakia Hill and Hannah Schweikert each scored 16 points to lead the Wildkats. Turquoise Pierre, Grace Simonich and Misty Tenas each scored six for the Pirates.
Missoula Big Sky fell to 0-7 with a 33-19 loss at Kalispell Flathead. Eagles coach Jordan Hansen did not make the trip. Alexis Knight and Corbyn Sandau each scored five points for the Eagles. Mandy Moy scored 12 points for the Bravettes.
Hamilton scored eight unanswered points in the fourth quarter to finish off host Whitefish for a 58-41 win. Ashlee Searle paced the Broncs with 16 points. Jadi Walburn and Gracie Smyley each had 12 for the Bulldogs.
Frenchtown pulled away in with a 15-2 third quarter for a 47-36 home win over Corvallis in Southwestern A play. The Broncs got 16 points from Lauren Demmons and 14 from Claire Bagnell. Madeline Gilder had 15 points to pace the Blue Devils.
Hot Springs cruised to a 50-26 win at Noxon. Katelyn Christensen scored 15 points to lead the Savage Heat. Avery Burgess paced the Red Devils with 10 points.
Clark Fork posted a 52-18 road win at Victor. Cassie Green and Emmah Baughman each scored 13 points and Darby Haskins added 12.
Boys basketball
You have free articles remaining.
Polson used balanced scoring to post a win at Columbia Falls, 63-50. Xavier Fisher scored 11 points and Trevor Lake added 10 for the Pirates. Allec Knapton and Dillon Shipp each tallied 13 points for the Wildcats.
Frenchtown raced out to a 22-8 lead after one quarter on its way to a 67-46 home win over Corvallis in conference play. Brandon Finley and Devin Shelton each scored 10 points for the Broncs, while Hank Rugg and Zack Baker added eight apiece. Blue Devils' Caleb Warnken scored a game-high 18 points.
Eureka staved off a late rally by Thompson Falls to earn a 50-49 home win after leading 28-16 at the half. Cory Chaney paced the Lions with 14 points, while AJ Pacella and Jake Kindel added nine apiece. Thompson Falls' Sidney Akinde scored a game-best 22 points.
Hot Springs got 25 points from Brandon Knudsen in a 60-40 road win over Noxon, which was led by 19 points from Rylan Weltz.
Missoula Big Sky dropped a 60-46 home decision to Kalispell Flathead. Ben Maehl scored nine points and Draven Lincoln eight for the Eagles.
Stevensville made a late comeback bid but couldn't catch host Dillon, 48-33. Kellan Bellar tallied 15 points for the Yellowjackets.
Wrestling
Hamilton/Darby won the inaugural Mike McChesney Memorial tournament on Saturday in Florence. The Broncs scored 128 points to outdistance runner-up Florence by 45. Champions for Hamilton/Darby included Andrew Carmody (103), Jesse Anson (113), Bridger Williams (152), Cody Fisher (170), Derrick Saltzman (182), and Reece Buchanen (Hwt.).
Libby downed Ronan 51-12 at the Libby Quad on Saturday. Xander Spady, Rusty Gillespie, Zane Nordwick, Trey Thompson all recorded falls for the Loggers.
Aaron O'Roake recorded at fall at 205 pounds and Polson downed Libby 42-33 at the Libby Quad. Brian Lyles, Maysn Cowell, Kellen Norman, and Logan Adler also added pins for the Pirates. Cael Schwindt, Xander Spady and Zane Nordwick added falls for Libby.
Girls hockey
The Coeur d’Alene Academy defeated the Missoula Lady Bruins 2-1 in pool play at the Northern Rockies Classic at Glacier Ice Rink Saturday. It was Missoula’s first lost since Thanksgiving. After two scoreless periods, Missoula senior Maddy Gallagher opened up the scoring with seven minutes to go in the third period. Coeur d’Alene responded two minutes later with a goal from Brogan Gallavan. Two minutes later, the Academy got a second goal from Elizabeth Morris. Missoula outshot Coeur d’Alene 29-16, but the Academy’s goalie got the win with 28 saves. Lady Bruins goalie Aubrey McKay was back in action after several weeks in concussion protocol. Missoula dropped to 18-6 overall and played Team Utah Saturday night.