Saturday's high school sports roundup: Third-ranked Hamilton knocks off second-ranked Butte Central

Boys basketball

Third-ranked Hamilton rallied to knock off second-ranked Butte Central on the road, 52-47, to move into first place in the Southwest A. The Broncs, who lost to the Maroons at home in January, outscored them 15-9 in the fourth quarter, getting clutch 3-pointers from Trey Searle and Eli Taylor. Searle scored 20 points to pace Hamilton, Carson Rostad added 10 and Taylor had seven, as did Tyler Burrows. Luke Heaphy led Butte Central with 19 points. Hamilton is now 12-2 overall, 6-1 in conference, while Butte Central drops to 13-2, 6-2.

"That's a big win," Hamilton coach Travis Blome said. "It's always tough to play in Butte. They've a very well coached team. I'm proud of the way our guys played. We were able to get most of the 50-50 balls in the fourth. We were able to execute and and make a few more plays. We were able to hit clutch shots by Trey (Searle) and Eli (Taylor). At the end, we were able to get offensive rebounds by Tyler (Burrows). We played together and played hard."