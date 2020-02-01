Saturday's high school sports roundup: Third-ranked Hamilton knocks off second-ranked Butte Central

Boys basketball
Third-ranked Hamilton rallied to knock off second-ranked Butte Central on the road, 52-47, to move into first place in the Southwest A. The Broncs, who lost to the Maroons at home in January, outscored them 15-9 in the fourth quarter, getting clutch 3-pointers from Trey Searle and Eli Taylor. Searle scored 20 points to pace Hamilton, Carson Rostad added 10 and Taylor had seven, as did Tyler Burrows. Luke Heaphy led Butte Central with 19 points. Hamilton is now 12-2 overall, 6-1 in conference, while Butte Central drops to 13-2, 6-2.
"That's a big win," Hamilton coach Travis Blome said. "It's always tough to play in Butte. They've a very well coached team. I'm proud of the way our guys played. We were able to get most of the 50-50 balls in the fourth. We were able to execute and and make a few more plays. We were able to hit clutch shots by Trey (Searle) and Eli (Taylor). At the end, we were able to get offensive rebounds by Tyler (Burrows). We played together and played hard."
Fourth-ranked Sentinel bounced back from its 28-point loss against Hellgate on Friday with 74-40 win over Butte. Junior Alex Germer paced the Spartans with 22 points, while Tony Frohlich-Fair added 16 and Hayden Kolb had 12. Sentinel improved to 9-2 overall, 5-2 in the Western AA.
"Our boys have to keep adapting to these things,” Sentinel coach Jay Jagelski said about matching Butte's physicality. “This is the first time I’ve actually coached in Butte. It’s been a while since Butte and Sentinel have played each other ... but you just have to adjust and go with it."
Loyola outscored Bigfork 21-4 in the fourth quarter to erase a 39-34 deficit on its way to a 55-43 non-conference home win. Liam Haffey and Basil Coutinho scored 13 points apiece for the Rams, who improved to 9-5. Bigfork got a game-high 17 points from Colt Thorness.
Libby handed Browning its first conference loss, 60-49. Keith Johnson collected 25 points for the Loggers, who improved to 11-2 overall, 5-1 in the Northwest A. Caden Williams and Chandler Bower tallied 10 points apiece for Libby. Browning fell to 9-4, 6-1.
Class B Florence rolled past Class A Stevensville, 69-38. Beau Neal paced Florence with 22 points, and Blake Shoupe added 18. Stevensville got 15 points from Kellan Beller. The Falcons moved to 8-5, while the Yellowjackets dropped to 0-13.
Corvallis jumped out to a 28-9 halftime lead against Columbia Falls on its way to a 57-45 non-conference home win. Caleb Warnken scored 23 points to lead the hosts. The Blue Devils improved to 7-6, while the Wildcats dropped to 3-10.
Frenchtown toughed out a 56-48 road win over Dillon to improve to 11-3 overall, 6-2 in the Southwest A, getting within 0.5 games of first place.
Valley Christian earned a 56-41 win against Helena Christian in non-conference play to improve to 4-8. Riley Reimer scored 17 points for the Eagles.
Thompson Falls dropped a non-conference road game against Anaconda, 76-59. The Blue Hawks got 15 points from Sidney Akinde and 13 from Justin Morgan. Anaconda had five scorers in double figures, led by 23 from Michael Galle and 19 from Braedon Sawyer. Thompson Falls drops to 4-9. Anaconda improves to 7-7.
St. Ignatius dropped a 61-55 home decision to Deer Lodge. Jedi Christy tallied 20 points for the Bulldogs, who fell to 6-8. Logan Nicholson scored 20 points for the Wardens, who improved to 9-4.
Glacier dropped a 54-37 contest at third-ranked Capital to fall to 7-4 overall, 4-3 in the Western AA. The Bruins improved to 9-2, 6-1, to stay one game behind top-ranked Hellgate in the conference standings.
Flathead lost at Helena, 58-49, falling to 2-9 overall, 1-6 in the Western AA, while Helena improved to 4-7, 3-4.
Noxon used a surge of eight unanswered points in the fourth quarter to post a 62-54 home win over Charlo. Rylan Weltz scored 23 points for the Red Devils and teammate Michael Antonich scored all of his eight points in the final frame. Dawson Dumont scored 21 points for the Vikings.
In a battle of former Western 14-C rivals, Class B Arlee topped Class C Plains, 75-54, to improve to 5-8, while Plains dropped to 11-3. Billy Fisher had 21 points for Arlee, and teammate Cody Tanner had 17. Treydon Brouillette had 18 points for Plains.
St. Regis beat Class C ninth-ranked Seeley-Swan at Seeley Lake, 64-49. Andrew Sanford scored 18 points and Nicholas Day 15 for the Tigers. Quinlan Ream scored 20 points for the Blackhawks. St. Regis improved to 13-1, while Seeley-Swan dropped to 11-3.
Clark Fork picked up a 49-26 win over Lincoln behind 15 points from Isaac Miller and 13 from Bryan Mask. Lincoln got 9 points from Bradley Howard. Clark Fork moved into a first-place tie in the Western 13-C with Seeley-Swan at 9-5 overall, 6-1 in conference. Lincoln fell to 0-13.
Girls basketball
Third-ranked Sentinel rebounded from its overtime loss to Hellgate on Friday with a 54-45 road win over Butte. Montana State signee Lexi Deden scored 20 points to pace the Spartans, who improved 9-2 overall, 5-2 in the Western AA to remain in third place in the conference. Sentinel junior Challis Westwater added 15 points.
"It was a little hard in the first half," Deden said about playing less than 24 hours after the loss. "We talked it up in the locker room (at halftime) and we had a great start to the second half, and that really helped us."
Thompson Falls battled to a 64-49 home win over Anaconda in non-conference play. Megan Baxter led Thompson Falls with 22 points, while teammates Jody Detlaff and Faith Frields added 13 points apiece. Anaconda got 16 points from Isabel Saltenberger. Thompson Falls improves to 12-2, while Anaconda falls to 9-5.
Glacier suffered a 60-39 home loss to top-ranked Capital, falling to 5-6, 4-3. Aubrie Rademacher had 10 points to lead Glacier. The Bruins improved to 11-0, 7-0 and remain one game ahead of Hellgate atop the Western AA standings.
Flathead lost to Helena, 59-43, at home. Jenna Johnson had 12 points and Clare Converse had 10 points for Flathead, which fell to 2-9 overall, 1-6 in the Western AA.
Valley Christian picked up a 46-25 home win against Helena Christian in non-conference action to improve to 2-8. Taylor Vance had a triple double for the Eagles with 12 points, 12 rebounds and 10 steals. Mackenzie Dierking had a double double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
St. Ignatius picked up a 53-39 home win over Deer Lodge. Azia Humphrey paced St. Ignatius with 14 points, while Mady Currie and Sydney Brander added 11 apiece. St. Ignatius moved to 4-9, while Deer Lodge dropped to 2-12.
Frenchtown lost to Southwest A leader Dillon, 38-25, at home. The Broncs were outscored 20-11 in the second half after trailing just 18-14 at the break. Faith Rebich had nine points to pace Frenchtown, which dropped to 7-7 overall, 4-4 in conference. Dillon got 12 points from Ainsley Shipman and 11 from Josey Jones as it improved to 9-2, 6-0.
Class B top-ranked Loyola Sacred Heart posted a 48-35 home win over Bigfork in non-conference action. Syd Koppang led the Breakers (14-0) with 13 points. Emma Berreth scored 12 points for the Vals, who dropped to 7-5.
Libby fell to Browning, 52-24, in Northwest A play. Browning remains in first place in the conference at 7-0, 1.5 games ahead of Columbia Falls. Libby dropped to 3-10 overall, 1-5 in conference.
Columbia Falls posted a 59-36 home win over Corvallis. Isabelle Evans tallied 15 points for the Blue Devils. Hannah Schweikert collected 22 points for the Wildkats.
Philipsburg knocked off rival Drummond, 49-47, to remain in second place in the Western 12-C. Asha Coming scored 17 points to pace the Prospectors, while teammate Amelia Hill added 15 points. Drummond got a 19-point outing from Sydney Phillips and 11 from Hannah Bradshaw. Philipsburg improved to 8-6 overall, 8-2 in conference. Drummond fell to 10-4, 6-3.
Class C Plains pulled off a 61-50 win over Class B Arlee in a matchup of former Western 14-C foes. Plains improved to 9-5, while Arlee dropped to 2-13.
Clark Fork scored eight unanswered points in the fourth quarter to post a 26-24 home win over Lincoln. Sorren Reese and Payton Milender each tallied six points for the Mountain Cats, who improved to 9-6 overall, 5-2 in the Western 13-C.
Seeley-Swan stormed to a 60-36 home win over St. Regis. Klaire Kovatch scored 11 points and Sarah Maughan added 10 for the Blackhawks. Macy Hill had 11 points for the Tigers. Seeley-Swan improved to 12-2, while St. Regis dropped to 3-11.
Charlo posted a 52-24 win at Noxon. Connor Fryberger scored 13 points and Carlee Fryberger 12 for the Vikings. Avery Burgess scored 12 points for the Red Devils.
Hamilton used a second-half surge to beat Butte Central at home, 48-31. Taryn Searle had 16 points and Katelyn Dickemore added 14 for the Broncs, who improved to 9-5 overall, 6-1 in the Southwest A, where they remain in second place, 0.5 games behind Dillon.