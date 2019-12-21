Girls basketball
With a half-dozen wins under its belt already, Loyola Sacred Heart has ample reasons to be feeling festive over the Christmas break.
The Class B top-ranked Breakers finished up a perfect December with a 62-38 win over rival Florence Saturday at the Sister Rita Activity Center. Loyola will take a 6-0 mark into the January portion of its schedule.
"This year feels completely different," said senior guard Syd Koppang, who scored a game-high 17 points on 7-for-13 shooting. "I feel like the start of our season we picked up where we finished off last year at state.
"This is the best team we've had an I'm excited to see where it takes us. I think we have a shot at going all the way."
The Breakers typically employ a press and favor a frenetic pace in all their games. It takes a lot of depth to consistently win that way. Fortunately, depth is one of Loyola's best assets.
"We're the same group we were a year ago with just one senior that graduated," noted coach Travis Walker, whose team took third at state last March. "We're a year older and a year smarter and the girls are making nice decisions with the ball. It's a fun group to be around."
Because the Breakers enjoyed state success last season, their focus in practice is better than ever this season. They realize the ultimate prize in within their grasp and they're determined to do whatever it takes.
"We're happy with the attitude of the girls and how when we come to practice they want to learn what we're teaching," Walker said. "They're soaking up everything that's being said. It's something where we want to get better every game, every quarter. We want to keep climbing."
Florence, who finished second in the state tourney last season but lost a lot of players to graduation, have a heap of trouble with Loyola's press in the first half. The Falcons had 27 turnovers in the first half and trailed at intermission, 40-12, despite the fact Loyola missed eight of its first 10 shots.
The Breakers enjoyed impressive scoring balance in the first half. Koppang led the way with nine points, followed by Lani Walker and Sam Clevenger with seven and Laney Denning and Nat Clevenger each with five.
"It's awesome that everyone on our team, including the players off the bench, can come in and play at as high an intensity level as our starters,: Koppag said.
Koppang hit two of her three triples in the third quarter as the hosts stretched their lead to 54-22. Coach Walker sat his starters for most of the fourth quarter.
Bill Speltz
Stevensville got a big win over Butte Central, downing the Maroons 43-24. The Yellowjackets did not allow more than eight points in any quarter and held the Maroons to 12 points a half.
Ronan held off Libby for a 35-23 home win. Jaylea Lunceford scored 14 points and Regan Clairmont added 10 for the Maidens. McKenzie Proffitt scored seven points for the Loggers.
Boys basketball
Loyola Sacred Heart led by just four points heading into the fourth quarter before turning on the afterburners in a 68-56 home win over Florence. Liam Haffey paced the Rams with 24 points. JP Briney scored 22 points for the Falcons.
Libby took down Ronan behind a strong first half, eventually winning 44-36. The Loggers outscored the Chiefs 30-12 in the first half, with Jay Beagle ending with 16 points and Cade Williams tacking on 11. Ronan outscored Libby by 10 in the second half, but could not quite get the offense it needed. Trey Don't Mix led the Chiefs with 9 points, while Saul Blackweasel had seven.
Stevensville got beat by Butte Central, 51-36 in Butte on Saturday afternoon. The Maroons outscored the Yellowjackets 47-21 through the first three quarters.
St. Ignatius boosted its record to 2-3 with a win at Troy, 84-46. Jedi Christy scored 22 points and Layne Spidel added 17 for the Bulldogs. Ricki Fisher scored 18 points for Troy.
Wrestling
Missoula Big Sky took the 2019 Great Falls-CMR Holiday Classic team title with 204.5 points and crowned three individual champions at the event. Great Falls High finished in second with 193.5 and Billings Skyview rounded out the top-3 with 176 team points, just edging out fourth-place Billings Senior, who finished fourth with 175.5. Eagle 152-pounder Hunter Meinzen won his title with an 8-2 decision over Billings Skyview's Paolo Salminen. Dougie Swanson followed that up with a pin of Cut Bank's Austin Vanek. Jett Rebish rounded out the Big Sky champions with a sudden victory win over Helena Capital's Noah Kovick. Thompson Falls' Trae Thilmony fell via 8-3 decision in the 120 finals.
Polson claimed the 2019 Buzz Lucey title with 190 team points. Eureka (159), Kalispell Glacier (123), Kalispell Flathead (113) and Arlee (79) rounded out the top-five. The Pirates had eight wrestlers in the championship finals, with four taking titles. Maysn Cowell pinned Kalispell Glacier's Curtis Wiley for the first win of finals for Polson, pinning Wiley in 1:06. Polson also got pins from Kendrick Baker, Logan Adler and Jamison Webster at 126, 160 and 205, respectively. Kyle Durden (132), Nathan Schmidt (138), Johnny Fehr (170) and Dominick Babcock (182) were all winners for the host Lions.
Girls hockey
Sophomore Shaye Ewing scored five goals to lead the Missoula Lady Bruins to an 8-1 win over Bozeman Saturday morning, and three different players scored in Missoula’s 3-0 win over Flathead Saturday afternoon. Both games were at Bozeman’s Ressler Rink. Jaden Nielsen, Waverly Winterer and Madeleine Heggen each scored against Bozeman, and Missoula outshot the Ice Dawgs 24-11. Natalie Herr had 10 saves in goal. Allie Beighle, Ewing and Shea Keene each scored against Flathead, and Herr had 12 saves in goal. Missoula improved to 10-5 overall and 7-0 in league play and will travel to Kalispell next weekend for the Flathead Winter Classic Dec. 27-29.