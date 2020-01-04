Girls basketball
Class B No. 1-ranked Loyola Sacred Heart boosted its record to 7-0 on Saturday with a 46-37 win at Bigfork. The Breakers outscored the Vals 25-14 in the middle quarters. Lani Walker scored 24 points and Sam Clevenger added 17 for Loyola. Ansleigh Edgarton tallied 13 points for Bigfork.
Class AA fifth-ranked Missoula Sentinel scored a 39-28 win at Great Falls. Brooke Stayner and Challis Westwater each scored 12 points to lead the Spartans.
Thompson Falls dumped visiting Troy, 64-11. Ellie Pardee, Faith Frields and Megan Baxter each tallied 10 points for the Bluehawks.
Charlo steamrolled over visiting Noxon, 62-21. Liev Smith poured in 18 points for the Vikings. Avery Burgess scored 12 points for Noxon.
Eureka held off host St. Ignatius for a 53-45 win. Megan Hanson and Maggie Graves each scored 16 points for the Lions. Azia Umphrey tallied 12 points for the Bulldogs.
Drummond used 19 points by Hannah Bradshaw to win at Philipsburg, 41-35. Asha Comings scored 12 points for the Prospectors.
Hamilton edged host Butte Central in a thriller, 53-52, to improve to 2-4 overall. Taryn Searle scored 13 points and Layne Kearns 14 for the Broncs.
Boys basketball
Class AA second-ranked Missoula Sentinel started the 2020 portion of its sechedule with a 57-45 home win over Great Falls Saturday. Alex Germer scored 17 points and Tony Frohlich-Fair added 15 points and nine rebounds for the Spartans.
Thompson Falls pummeled visiting Troy, 69-17, after holding the Trojans scoreless in the second quarter. Sidney Akinde led the Bluehawks with 14 points.
Anaconda scored eight unanswered points in the fourth quarter to push past visiting Arlee, 78-72. Cody Tanner paced the Warriors with 24 points and Tapit Haynes added 17. Kylar Gochenour and Braedon Sawyer each scored 17 for the Copperheads.
Noxon used 16 points by Rylan Weltz to claim an overtime win at Charlo, 47-44. Aiden Galloway added 13 points for the Red Devils. Nate Clark paced the Vikings with 15 points.
In a battle of Class A ranked teams, No. 2 Butte Central stopped No. 4 Hamilton in Hamilton, 54-41. Trey Searle led the Broncs (5-2) with 13 points. The Maroons moved to 7-0.
Bigfork posted a 56-53 home win over Loyola Sacred Heart. Nick Mitzel scored 20 points and Jaden Job 18 to lead the Rams. Walker Fisher scored 16 for the Vikings.
Mason Pyron scored a game-high 19 points in Frenchtown’s 43-40 win at Polson. Colton Graham’s 13 points led Polson.
Philipsburg used a big third-quarter run (17-7) to cruise to a home win over Drummond, 49-29. Brian Ward led the Prospectors with 17 points. Colt Parsons led the Trojans with eight points.
Wrestling
Frenchtown reached the finals of the Western Montana Duals in Ronan before losing to Townsend, 42-36. Townsend benefited from three forfeit wins in the chipper. The Broncs reached the championship with a 48-30 win over Columbia Falls. Townsend reached the chipper with a 42-35 victory over Mission-Charlo. Columbia Falls took third place with a 48-27 win over Polson in the consolation final.
Missoula Big Sky/Loyola's Hunter Meinzen won the 152-pound championship Saturday in the Tom LeProwse Bozeman Invitational. Meinzen decisioned Seth Horton of Powell in the title match, 5-1. Great Falls won the team title. The Eagles took seventh with 138 points.