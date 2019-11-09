Football playoffs
Class A
Libby's season came to an end with a 50-0 loss at Laurel. Laurel led 27-0 at halftime and cruised to the win.
Frenchtown could not got much going on offense after quarterback Cade Baker left with an injury and fell 40-3 to Miles City in the state playoffs. Carson Hunter threw three touchdowns while Aidan Barrows had three total scores. Cade Baker had Frenchtown's only points, a 30 yard field goal.
Class B
Eureka jumped to a 34-8 lead after the first quarter and cruised to a 69-30 win over Columbus. Hank Dunn was 15-for-20 passing for 274 yards and five touchdowns for the Lions. Chet McCully rushed 13 times for 286 yards and two scores. The Lions gained 628 yards to 298 for Columbus. Austin Sartori had three catches for 91 yards and AJ Pacella added four catches for 91 yards. Eureka will host Red Lodge in the semifinals on Saturday.
Manhattan ended Loyola Sacred Heart's playoff run with a 26-7 win in the quarterfinals. Manhattan jumped to a 20-0 lead before Loyola was able to get on the board on a 39-yard TD pass from Nick Mitzel to Basil Coutinho. Four different players found paydirt for Manhattan.
Florence was knocked out of the playoffs by top-seed Fairfield on Saturday afternoon, 55-20. The Eagles led 35-14 at halftime and added three more touchdowns in the second half.
8-Man
Clark Fork advanced to the semifinals with a 46-34 win over Belt in Superior. Isaiah Kovalsky and Trey Green scored three times apiece for Clark Fork. Green had scoring runs of 4, 5 and 47 yards. Kovalsky scored on pass receptions covering 23, 13 and 24 yards, all from Bryan Mask. Belt led 34-32 going into the final quarter, but Kovalsky's 24-yard TD reception and Green's 47-yard run put Clark Fork ahead to stay. Clark Fork will host Great Falls Central in a semifinal on Saturday.
Fairview ended Thompson Falls' season with a 66-6 win in Fairview. The Bluehawks' lone score came on a 45-yard kickoff return from Alex Vogelsong.
Great Falls Central ended Flint Creek's season with a 49-34 win. Jackson Malsam scored three touchdowns for Central, while Shane Girres scored three rushing touchdowns and passed for two more. Kade Cutler scored three times for the Tians on runs of 1, 19 and 2 yards.
6-Man
Ridge Sargent scored five touchdowns to lead Westby-Grenora past Hot Springs in the 6-Man state playoffs. Sargent scored on runs of 65, 29 and 18 yards. He added a kickoff return for a 54-yard score and caught a 46-yard pass from Darian Holecek. Brandon Knudsen threw scoring passes of 4 yards to Lincoln Slonaker and 17 yards to Kyle Lawson. Hot Springs finished its season at 10-1.
Volleyball
Western A divisional
At Dillon
Columbia Falls advanced to the championship match with a 25-17, 13-25, 25-15, 25-19 win over Butte Central. Dillen Hoerner had 18 kills for the Wildkats, while Mady Hoerner added 11 kills and 13 digs. Kamber Brown chalked up 40 assists.
Corvallis downed Columbia Falls in the title match, 25-17, 25-20, 25-15. Hannah Hutchinson had 12 kills and Kylie Pease added nine for the Blue Devils. Hannah Martin added 28 assists and 11 digs. Mady Hoerner and Dillen Hoerner combined for 10 kills to lead the Wildkats.
Western B divisional
At Eureka
Florence continued its winning ways, downing Anaconda 25-20, 26-16, 25-16 for the Western B divisional championship. Sarah Hopcroft led the way with 17 kills and 12 digs for the Falcons. Halle Christopherson added 17 assists. Logan Stetzner led Anaconda in kills, assists and digs, although her totals were not reported.
Western C divisional
At Manhattan Christian
Charlo downed Gardiner 3-1 to advance to the Western C championship game, but dropped a 25-17, 25-17, 18-25, 25-19 decision to host Manhattan Christian. No statistics were reported for Saturday's matches.