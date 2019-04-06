SOFTBALL
Loyola Sacred Heart started the season with a sweep of Eureka Saturday. The Breakers were 7-6 victors in the first game, needing to hold on after taking a 6-0 lead in the top of the third inning. Pitcher Kayla Hickethier limited Eureka to one earned run and four hits in seven innings while striking out 14. However, the Breakers committed nine errors, leading to five unearned runs. They took advantage of six Eureka errors to score three unearned runs themselves. Hickethier picked up the win in the second game, an 11-9 victory in which Loyola again had to hold on after building a 10-4 lead through four innings. The teams committed just two errors apiece.
Missoula Hellgate suffered a pair of home losses in falling to 0-4. Billings West stopped the Knights, 22-0, in five innings. The Golden Bears had 18 hits, including three each from Lauren Blaschak, Kinzee Koch, Chloe Nelson and Sydney Nelson, in the win. Sydney Nelson homered and drove in six runs, and four other players had two RBIs. Hellgate lost to Billings Senior in the afternoon, 13-1, in five innings. Freshman Keke Davis smacked a home run for the Knights.
Missoula Big Sky fell to 0-4 with a pair of lop-sided losses. The Eagles started the day with a 21-3 loss to Billings Senior in a game that lasted three innings. Taylor Jansen led the Eagles with a double and two RBIs. Big Sky lost to Billings Skyview in the afternoon, 21-1, in three innings. Ava McPhillips collected two singles for the Eagles.
Florence whipped visiting Thompson Falls in the first game of their doubleheader, 13-1, in five innings. Natalie Dulac smacked a home run and a double and collected four RBIs for the Falcons. Teammate Shannon Byrne allowed just two hits in earning the pitching win. Byrne also had two triples and two RBIs. The Falcons won the second game 16-0 in three innings. Kylie Kovatch pitched a two-hit shutout for the Falcons and smacked a triple and double at the plate.
Hamilton fell to 2-2 with a home loss to Butte Central, 3-1. The teams traded runs in the first inning. Sophia Doyle hit a leadoff single and scored on an error for the Broncs. The Maroons pulled ahead with a run in the fourth and another in the sixth. Jorden Taggart took the pitching loss despite piling up seven strikeouts. Doyle finished with a game-high two hits.
Frenchtown won its third game in a row to improve to 3-1 with a 15-1 victory over Ronan. Taylor Garren tallied six RBIs and was one of three Broncs to hit a home run. The others were Cassidy Moen and Claire Bagnell. Bagnell got the win in the circle, allowing four hits and three walks while striking out nine in seven innings. Macao Jackson took the loss for Ronan, which fell to 0-3.
TRACK
Bigfork ran away with top team honors in the boys and girls portions of the Eureka Invitational Saturday. On the girls' side, Jordan Nelson won the 100- and 200-meter dashes in 13.24 and 27.23 seconds, respectively. Teammate Anya Young won the 800 in 2:35.05 and 1,600 in 5:48.07. On the boys' side, Jordan Betts won the 300 hurdles in 46.95 and Anton Young the 3,200 run in 11:14.26.
Tennis
Girls
Hellgate senior Hannah Worden steamrolled her way to a pair of 6-0, 6-0 victories at No. 1 singles against Kalispell Glacier and Butte. The Knights' No. 1 doubles team of Emma Webster and Emma Peasley earned a 6-3, 6-3 win against Glacier and 6-0, 7-5 against Butte. As a team, Hellgate went 8-0 vs. Glacier and 8-0 against Butte.
Sentinel picked up a 7-1 win over Flathead and played to a 4-4 tie with Glacier. Meredith Murdock won both her No. 1 singles matches, getting a 6-3, 6-0 win over Flathead's Emma Harking and a 6-3, 6-0 win over Glacier's Maggie Rubach. Lauren Badger and Leanna Badger went 2-0 at No. 1 doubles, winning 6-2, 6-4 against Flathead and 6-3, 6-4 against Glacier.
Big Sky dropped a pair of matches, losing 5-3 to Butte and 5-3 to Flathead. Brookie Gee picked up a 6-1, 6-3 win at No. 1 singles against Flathead.
Corvallis topped Hamilton, 5-2, winning all three doubles matches. At No. 1 doubles, Megan Kirkland and Christina Weidkamp got a 6-1, 6-3 win over Lauren Kimzey and Claire Matthews. Hamilton's Eliana Foss beat Madeline DeLeo, 6-3, 6-2, at No. 1 singles.
Loyola picked up two wins, beating Darby 3-1 and Great Falls Christian 4-1, and played to a 3-3 tie against Bigfork. Loyola's Grace Daniels went 2-0 at No. 1 singles, beating Darby's Kimber Schlapman 8-0 and Bigfork's Payton Crawford 8-2. Daniel and Lauren Bodlovic picked up an 8-0 at No. 1 doubles against Great Falls Christian. Bodlovic and Melanie Benson went 2-0 at No. 1 doubles, winning 8-1 against Darby and 8-5 against Bigfork. Benson won her No. 1 singles match against Great Falls Christian's Sam Purpura 8-2.
Clark Fork topped St. Ignatius 5-3, but St. Ignatius' Maria Bugeda got the win at No. 1 singles with a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Madison Couser.
Boys
Hellgate earned a 7-1 win over Glacier and an 8-0 victory over Butte. Hellgate's Austin Moseley beat Butte's Andrew Kober at No. 1 singles, 6-1, 6-0. He beat Glacier's Rory Smith 6-4 to open their No. 1 singles match but dropped the next two sets 6-1 and 10-8. Hellgate's Wyatt Brown and Henry Ledyard went 2-0 at No. 1 doubles, winning 6-1, 6-1 against Glacier and 6-1, 6-0 against Butte.
Sentinel rolled to a pair of 8-0 win, beating Flathead and Glacier. Ethan Violette won his No. 1 singles matches with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Flathead's Ryan Thompsen and a 6-3, 6-3 victory against Glacier's Rory Smith. Cody Curtis and Connor D'Angelo swept No. 1 doubles, coming up with a 6-0, 6-1 win against Flathead and a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Glacier.
Big Sky split against Butte and Flathead, winning 5-3 over Butte and falling 5-3 to Flathead. Big Sky's Liam Johnson beat Butte's Andrew Kober in his No. 1 singles match, 6-0, 6-0. Johnson and Jace Tolleson-Knee picked up a 6-2, 6-2 win at No. 1 doubles against Flathead. Kris Rosenbaum and Logan Murphy bounced back for a 4-6, 7-6 (5), 10-8 win at No. 1 doubles against Butte.
Corvallis cruised past Hamilton for a 6-0 win. Caleb Warnken earned a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Sam Toenjes at No. 1 singles. Jaymark Liedle and Ryan Hubbard combined for a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 doubles against Kyle Guisinger and Copper Gurney.
Loyola earned a 4-2 win over Bigfork, getting a win at No. 1 doubles from David Ramsey and Jacob Hollenback, 8-5 over Colten Reichenbach and Clayton Reichenbach. Bigfork's Trey Christiaens, a transfer from Valley Christian, earned the win at No. 1 singles, topping Teddy Heuchling 8-1. Ramsey and Hollenback got an 8-2 win at No. 1 doubles against Great Falls Christian, which Loyola tied 3-3. In the lone match between Loyola and Darby, Darby's Preston Smith and Tucker Holiday beat Seth Lowe and Carlson 8-4.