TENNIS
Loyola Sacred Heart enjoyed a big Saturday in Class B-C divisional play in Missoula. The boys and girls teams both steamrolled in team competition. On the girls' side, freshman phenom Evelyn Deschans of the Breakers won the singles bracket with a win over teammate Grace Daniel in the finals, 7-5, 6-2. In doubles, the unbeaten Loyola duo of Melanie Benson/Lauren Bodlovic beat teammates Emma Daniel and McKenna Round, 7-6 (5), 6-0. On the boys' side, Jacob Bellamah of Loyola beat teammate Teddy Heuchling in the title match, 6-1, 6-4. In doubles, Loyola's David Ramsey and Jacob Hollenback stayed unbeaten with a win over teammates Jaden Job and Garrett Diehl in the finals, 6-3, 6-4.
Butte Central's boys pulled out a hard-fought 4-3 win over Stevensville by winning two of the three doubles matches. Central's Aidan Petritz and Guido Ossello downed Garrison Bradt and David Haacke, 6-3, 6-7 (10-8), 6-2 in a marathon doubles match.
The Stevensville girls picked up a 4-3 win over Butte Central. All four of the Yellowjackets' wins were in straight sets.
SOFTBALL
A long list of western Montana teams competed in the annual Laverne Combo tournament in Butte Saturday. Here are some of the highlights:
Bozeman defeated Hellgate 5-4 and Big Sky 10-1 on Saturday. Hellgate scored two runs in the top of the seventh to almost complete the comeback for the Knights. Big Sky then scored its only run in the first inning and from there the Hawks dominated.
Sentinel fell to Great Falls 7-0 as well. Anna Toon pitched the gem for Great Falls, holding the Spartans to just four hits while Morgan Sunchild drove in three runs and hit a home run.
The Bison also defeated Big Sky 17-0.
TRACK & FIELD
Seeley-Swan won the 13C District meet, scoring 201 points. Clark Fork was second with 118 and Darby was third with 93. Hunter Shelmerdine won the 100 and 400 for the Blackhawks while Jesse Shaske won the 800 and 1,600 for Clark Fork. Shelmerdine ran a leg on both winning relays for the Blackhawks as well. Aziah Blotkamp won the high jump and pole vault for Lincoln.
Seeley-Swan also won the girls 13C meet and also scored 201 points. Lily Mercer starred for the Blackhawks and won the 100, 200, and 400 while Sariah Maughan won the 800 and 1,600.
In the 14C District meet, Charlo won with 156 points on the boys side, edging out Noxon which scored 146 points. Landers Smith won both hurdles races and the pole vault to lead the Vikings.
Charlo's girls also walked away with a dominant victory and scored 208 points. Carlee Fryberger won three events in the 100, 200 and 100 hurdles to pace the Vikings in the win.
LEGION BASEBALL
The Missoula AA Mavericks rolled to an 8-0 win at the Billings Scarlets Saturday. Dylan Chalmers pitched a one-hitter for Missoula. Bridger Johnson and Dane Fraser each had two hits apiece to lead the Mavs. The Mavericks fell to the Billings Royals 4-2. Drew Stensrud drove in both of Missoula's runs in the second contest.