Girls basketball
With a roster that includes eight sophomores and one freshman, Missoula Hellgate opened the season in Billings and completed a weekend sweep with Saturday’s 46-36 win over Billings West. Hellgate held off Skyview 50-48 on Friday.
“I feel like we did a good job of starting out, and I’m really proud of the team and what we accomplished,” said Knights sophomore point guard Addy Heaphy, who answers questions like she gets the ball downcourt, in direct fashion.
West finished runner-up last season, and, like, Hellgate, graduated their top scorers. Still, Saturday’s game was more than a matchup of last year’s second- and third-place teams. The Knights remember last season’s state semifinal meeting, won 56-36 by West in what Henthorn called an — ahem — we'll say butt kicking.
The Knights didn’t exactly return the favor Saturday. The game was tied with five minutes left. But the win continued an ascension that started last season with a semifinal victory over Helena at the Western AA Divisional.
Since then, Henthorn said, “you could see a change.”
“What you’re seeing is a group of girls that love to play the game of basketball,” Henthorn said. “When they walk in the gym, all they want to do is play basketball. Our seniors are gone. We’re trying to find our leaders right now. You look on the floor and you don’t know who your leader is. There isn’t one. They’re all leaders.
“It’s going to be fun, but every day we have to get better. That’s the biggest thing. They’re not satisfied now, they know it’s just another win. But it makes the bus ride a little bit easier. It’s a long way home.”
No Hellgate player reached double digits but four players had eight or more. Heaphy and Bailee Sayler, who hit the final tiebreaking basket, led with nine points, and Lauren Dick and Perry Paffhausen both had eight.
Mike Scherting, Billings Gazette
Loyola Sacred Heart completed a weekend sweep with a 61-45 win over Shepherd in Shelby. Sam Clevenger scored 21 points and Lani Walker added 20 for the Breakers.
Missoula Sentinel moved its record to 2-0 with a 58-46 win at Billings Skyview. Jayden Salisbury scored 14 points and Lexi Deden 12 for the Spartans.
Hot Springs stormed to a 68-16 home win over Victor. Katelyn Christensen scored 18 points and McKenzie Cannon 15 for the Savage Heat.
Boys basketball
Missoula Sentinel completed a weekend sweep with a 71-59 win at Billings Skyview. The Spartans enjoyed a monster fourth quarter, outscoring the Falcons, 29-12. Alex Germer paced Sentinel with 24 points and six rebounds.
Missoula Hellgate completed a weekend sweep with a 59-46 win at Billings West. Cam LaRance and Rollie Worster each tallied 18 points for the Knights.
Loyola Sacred Heart pushed its record to 2-0 with a 60-53 win over Wolf Point in Shelby. Jaden Job collected 20 points for the Rams.
Missoula Big Sky dropped a 78-62 decision at Billings Senior. Tel Reed and Ben Maehl each tallied 15 points for the Eagles.
Eureka jumped to an eight-point lead in the first period and rolled to a 64-45 win over Conrad. Cory Chaney led the Lions with 14 points.
Valley Christian dropped a 51-47 home decision to Flathead Valley Home School. Riley Reimer scored 24 points for the Eagles.
Wrestling
Butte Mining City Duals recap
After an opening 52-16 loss to Butte Friday in the Mining City Duals, Missoula Sentinel responded strongly with a 48-24 win over Helena High to make its final Friday match with Frenchtown a winner-moves-on affair.
The Broncs, who also defeated Helena High 60-18, benefited from four Sentinel weight forfeits to eventually win 51-21. Head coach Jesse Long said that while the win allowed his team to take the second spot in Pool 6, the bigger part of the victory was getting his team much-needed mat time.
“(Experience) is big for us,” Long said. “We’ve got four freshmen starting in our varsity lineup so it’s great that we can come here.”
While Frenchtown’s hopes of a tournament were still alive Saturday, Sentinel’s loss knocked them out of the tournament. However, Spartans head coach Jeremy LaPorte shared the same sentiment as the opposing coach that knocked Sentinel out.
“We’re pretty young right now,” Laporte said. “We’ve got some inexperienced kids on varsity right now and are just trying to get them to learn to wrestle and compete at this level. We’ll get there, they were pretty scrappy today, but we definitely lost some matches (Friday) I thought we could have won.”
Many coaches at the tournament mentioned that performing well at the Butte Civic Center is the goal, but that the best part of the Mining City Duals is getting reps for younger or inexperienced wrestlers.
Hunter Rahn responded to a loss against Billings West’ Jase Van Pelt with fall victories against Butte’s second team and Missoula Hellgate, which helped his team secure the second spot of Pool 4.
On Saturday, Great Falls defended its Mining City Duals title. The Bison defeated defending Class AA state champion Bozeman, 51-22, retaining their title in Butte while also taking down one of their top rivals for the peak of Montana high school wrestling.
Great Falls head coach Luis Carranza was proud of his team for going the distance at the Butte Civic Center, but is already focused on what comes next.
“We still have a lot to work on,” Carranza said. “But we’re in a good place right now… We want to wrestle the top competition as early as possible, because it’ll be a good measuring stick for the rest of the season.”