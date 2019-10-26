Soccer
The Missoula Sentinel girls saw their season come to an end with a heartbreaking 1-0 loss at Billings Skyview in the State AA quarterfinal round Saturday. Halle Labert scored the only goal on an assist by Jordan Roe in the 20th minute. "They played incredibly well," Sentinel coach Dan Lochridge said of his team. "First half we were a little out of sorts at the beginning. Skyview was playing 3-5-2 formation and we hadn't seen much of that. Second half we figured it out and really thought we had the better run of the play in the second half. We had an incredible game from our keeper, Kassidy Kirgan, keeping us in the game with four huge saves and another two or three that were pretty good."
The Whitefish girls, who bounced top-seeded Loyola Sacred Heart last weekend, saw their season come to an end with a 7-0 loss to visiting Billings Central. Morgan Ferestad scored three goals for the visitors, who will host Laurel in the state final next Saturday.
The Whitefish boys steamrolled into the State A championship match with an 11-0 home win over Billings Central. Sam Menicke scored three of the first four goals in the game. Whitefish (14-0-0) will play at Laurel (12-2-0) in the state final next Saturday.
The Kalispell Glacier boys punched their ticket into the State AA semifinal round with a 2-0 win at Billings Senior. Diego Mendoza and Eli Mildren scored for the Wolfpack (8-4-4).
Volleyball
Eureka steamrolled to a home win over Arlee, 25-16, 25-10, 25-8. Maggie Graves collected 12 kills and 23 digs for the Lions. Emily Fiddler had six kills and 25 digs for the Scarlets.
Thompson Falls swept visiting Bigfork behind 10 kills and four blocks by Jody Detlaff. Madison Chappius had four kills and three blocks for the Vals.
Hamilton faded down the stretch in a loss at Dillon, 25-13, 23-25, 25-17, 25-22. Camas Cratty had 12 kills and Emma Ellis 11 for the Broncs.
Plains beat Seeley-Swan in a hotly contested five-set match, 25-21, 25-23, 26-28, 17-25, 15-13. Kylee Altmiller had 12 assists and two blocks for Plains. The Blackhawks had 19 aces, led by six from Taylor Dillree. Dillree also had 15 digs.
Hot Springs took down Victor 25-15, 25-7, 25-14 on Saturday. Katelyn Christensen had six kills and six aces for the Savage Heat. Ashley Buchanan had three assists and six digs for the Pirates.
Noxon swept St. Regis 25-17, 25-12, 25-19 in conference play. Riley Richter had seven kills and two aces for the Red Devils. St. Regis was led by Kylee Thompson's four kills and two blocks.
Football
Valley Christian fell to Sheridan 75-32 on Saturday afternoon on the road. Eagle quarterback Ty Messner completed 12 of 28 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns in the loss. Valley Christian led 24-22 after the first quarter, but the Panthers were able to run up 47 points over the next two quarters to seal the victory. The Eagles finish the season 1-8 and 0-5 in conference play.