SOFTBALL
For Stevensville, the sting of defeat last season was one now-senior Dani Trangmoe literally felt.
While the Yellowjackets missed the 2018 state softball tournament by a slim one-run tiebreaker situation, Trangmoe — Stevensville's starting catcher from her freshman year onward — had to be sidelined her entire junior season with a back injury.
"I view the game with a whole different perspective now," Trangmoe said Saturday after her Yellowjackets captured their season opener against Ronan, 12-2. "This game just means so much to me. Last year I had to watch and it wasn't as much fun."
Well, Saturday's win was fun, and could very well be a sign of things to come for the upstart Yellowjackets.
Stevensville 10-run mercy-ruled the Maidens, shortening the game to five innings, as the Yellowjackets continued to pile on offense. Trangmoe herself had an infield single in the second inning, showing that her back has recovered from the ruptured disc she sustained last year. The speedy single was the second hit in a four-run frame for Stevi, which powered a 5-0 Yellowjacket lead after two.
"Having her back this year just makes a huge difference for us," Wark said of Trangmoe, who also picked off a Ronan baserunner to remove a threat in the fourth inning. "She was one of our team leaders even when she wasn't out on the field. It's like having another coach."
The Yellowjackets added on with a run in the third inning after Jessie Newman came around to score. She led off the frame with a leadoff double, moved to third on a Trangmoe sacrifice and Newman crossed the plate on an RBI single from nine-hole hitter Cassi Kopsa.
"From start to finish, they came out ready to swing the bat. Last year, we had a lot of let downs through the games. We'd hit good early and hit good late, but we'd slow down in the middle," Stevensville coach Joey Wark said. "We've been pushing practice-wise to keep practice intensity up."
The strategy has apparently paid off, as Stevensville added three more runs in both the fourth and fifth innings. Ultimately Taylor Springer scored the game's winning run for Stevensville on a wild pitch in the fifth inning.
Springer finished the game 3 for 4 at the dish with a pair of runs scored.
For Stevensville, the 16-hit performance was just what coach Wark wanted to see, especially knowing Southwest A-action still awaits.
"I think we play in the toughest conference in the state," said Wark, pointing out perennial powerhouse Frenchtown and last year's state runner up, Hamilton. "... We deserved to be there (at state) as far as the quality of team we had and I feel we're in that mix again this year, so we just have to do it on the field."
For Ronan the biggest bright spot Saturday came off the bat of Madison Clairmont, who socked a first-pitch seeya over the left-centerfield fence that almost drilled the scoreboard. The home run handed Ronan its first score of the game and cut into Stevensville's lead, 5-1.
"She's been working really hard at practice, working on her swing and it's paying off," Ronan coach Kaylee Cheff said of Clairmont.
Clairmont added an RBI double in the fifth inning, scoring Regan Clairmont, but the Yellowjackets lead held at 9-2 and Stevensville would win the game in the bottom half of the inning.
Sarah Morrison pitched four innings for Stevensville to capture the win in the circle. Ronan's Macao Jackson pitched a complete game, but she was dealt the loss.
Kyle Houghtaling, Ravalli Republic
Hamilton boosted its record to 2-0 Saturday with a 19-2 home win over Dillon in a game that lasted 4 1/2 innings. Senior Jorden Taggart earned the pitching win, allowing two hits with six strikeouts in four innings of work. She also smacked a home run for the Broncs. Catcher Abby Johnson had three singles and drove in three runs.
Frenchtown (1-1) steamrolled in its first home game, beating Libby 10-0 in 4 1/2 innings. Claire Bagnell tossed a one-hitter for the Broncs, striking out eight. Cassidy Moen had a triple for Frenchtown. Taylor Holm had the only hit for the Loggers.