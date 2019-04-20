TRACK & FIELD
Polson's Mikaela Ducharme was a double winner in the girls' portion of the Iceburg Invitational Saturday in Columbia Falls. She won the long jump with a mark of 16 feet, 2 inches, and the triple jump with a mark of 33-7.5.
Whitefish won the six-team girls' meet with 185 points. Columbia Falls was just a half point behind, followed by Corvallis with 93 points and Polson 66.
Corvallis sprinter Jessica Mosbruch won the 200-meter dash in 28.09 seconds. Teammate Kaitlyn Weidow won the discus with a mark of 103-2. Polson's Halle Heninger won the 3,200 run in 14:04.02.
In the boys' meet, Polson garnered two gold medals. Quin Stewart won the 800 in 2:05.93 and Jarod Farrier the pole vault at 12-6. Corvallis had a winner in Brinson Wyche, who took the 3,200 run in 11:23.19.
SOFTBALL
Ronan spotted Libby a three-run lead in the third inning and never recovered in dropping a 9-1 decision in Libby. Emiline Corley hit a home run and Macao Jackson ripped a double for the Maidens. Loggers pitcher Kira Ward struck out five in earning the win and teammate Sammee Bradeen smacked two home runs.