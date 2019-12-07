Girls basketball
Noxon downed Victor 52-19 behind 14 points from Chelsea Vohs and 13 from Avery Burgess. The Red Devils outscored the Pirates 32-11 over the final two quarters.
Ronan's JV team beat Valley Christian 51-16 on Saturday at the Ronan Class C tip-off. Dani Coffman had 13 points for the Chiefs, while Chloe Davis added on nine. Tayler Vance, MacKenzie Dierking and Maggie Harvey each had four for the Eagles.
Charlo roared past Lincoln 49-18 in a game the Vikings led 16-1 at halftime. The Vikings scored 28 points in the second half to close out the victory.
Drummond rode a strong first half to a 53-37 win over St. Regis. The Vikings hit seven triples in the first half and led 37-13 at the break. Macy Williams had 18 points, while Jessie Strunna tallied 18 and Sydney Phillips scored 12 for Drummond. Kylee Thompson and Baylee Pruitt both had 11 for the Tigers.
Plains started strong and held off Clark Fork for a 45-34 win in Ronan. Kylee Altmiller poured in 27 points for the Trotters. Darby Haskins tallied a team-high nine points for the Mountain Cats.
Philipsburg surged past Hot Springs, 71-50, in Ronan. Kade Cutler collected 28 points for the Prospectors. Knudsen had 35 points for the Savage Heat.
Stevensville stormed to a 21-point lead into the first quarter en route to a 42-30 win over Libby in Frenchtown. Evynne Alexander paced the Yellowjackets with 18 points.
Hardin built a 21-point halftime lead on the way to beating host Frenchtown, 53-27. Faith Rebich scored seven points for the Broncs.
Hamilton enjoyed a balanced scoring attack in a 44-35 win over Browning. Taryn Searle led the Broncs with nine points, following by Maggie Ringer and Katelyn Dickemore with eight apiece.
Ronan held off Butte Central for a 34-30 win in Frenchtown. Jaylea Lunceford scored 13 points for the Maidens.
Boys basketball
Noxon got out to a strong start and handled Victor 49-24 at the Ronan Class C tip-off. Standouts Michael Antonich and Rylan Weltz had 18 points and 16 points, respectively, for the Red Devils. Victor was led by 16 points from Carson Varner.
St. Regis scored 33 points in the first quarter as it ran past Drummond 68-27. Four different players were in double figures for the Tigers, led by Caleb Ball and John Pruitt, who each had 15 points. Nicholas Day added on 13 for St. Regis, while Tanner Day scored 10. Caleb Parke was the leading scorer for Drummond, tossing in eight points.
Tied at halftime, Charlo outscored Lincoln 42-26 in the second half to pull out a 62-40 win. The Vikings had 21 points in each of the last two quarters, with Roper Edwards 19 points — and five triples — leading the way. Dawson DuMont was also in double figures for Charlo, scoring 14. Ryan Greenwood had 16 for the Lynx, while Nathan Brown scored 15 and Brodi Hendersen added 11.
Plains jumped on Clark Fork early and rolled to a 55-28 win in Ronan. Treydon Brouillette scored 20 points for the Horsemen. Carson Callison had nine points for the Mountain Cats.
Ronan's JV team downed Valley Christian 53-49 on Saturday. Eyan Becker had 14 and Ty Messner had 10 for the Eagles.
Eureka beat Deer Lodge 51-46 at home on Saturday evening. Cory Chaney had 24 points for the Lions in the win, while AJ Pacella tacked on nine. Deer Lodge was led by 13 points from Ben Anderson.
Polson outlasted Glendive 60-42 behind a big third quarter run. The Pirates were up by seven at halftime and outscored the Red Devils 17-6 in the third quarter. Anton Lefthand had 11 to lead Polson while Taven Coon had 14 for Glendive.
Hamilton snuck past Browning 65-63 in a fantastic game at Western A Tip-Off tournament. The Indians held a one-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, but 10 points in the final frame from Trey Searle helped the Broncs to a win. Rylee Spoonhunter had 34 points, 22 of which came in the first half. Deion Mad Plume added 10 for Browning, while Tyler Burrows had 12 for Hamilton.
Corvallis beat Columbia Falls 66-43 on Saturday evening. Cole Trexler had 23 points for the Blue Devils, Caleb Warnken had 15 and Tanner Jessop tacked on 14. Michael Tamburelli led Wildcats with nine points.
Girls hockey
Sophomore Shaye Ewing scored four goals to lead the Missoula Lady Bruins to a 10-1 win over the Bozeman Ice Dawgs at the Bozeman Cup Saturday morning. Six other players also scored for Missoula: Francis Carrasco, Allie Beighle, Jaiden Nielsen, Waverly Winterer, Julianne Lane and Shea Keene. Missoula outshot Bozeman 35-16, and sophomore goalie Natalie Herr had 15 saves.
On Saturday night, the Lady Bruins beat Idaho Falls, 9-3, to advance to the title game. Ewing scored another four goals. Missoula also got two goals from Carrasco and one goal each from Madeleine Heggen, Winterer and Lane. Missoula outshot Idaho Falls 48-14, and Herr had 11. Missoula (7-4) will play the Richland Rangers of Sidney in the title game at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Wrestling
Butte downed Missoula Big Sky 39-32 at the Helena Duals . The Eagles forfeited the 103 and 138 pound weight classes. Trevin Welzien and Hunter Meinzen both scored major decision wins. Bridger Hall (170), Jett Rebish (182), Dougie Swanson (160) and Izzy Moreno (113) all won via pinfall.