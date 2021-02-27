Saturday's area sports roundup: Columbia Falls girls win Western A divisional title

Thompson Falls junior Trae Thilmony (132) beat Eureka senior Gunnar Smith in maybe the most-anticipated match at the Western B/C divisional. Thilmony, the 120-pound champ last year, scored a 12-10 sudden victory win with a takedown to avenge his only loss this season. Smith, who had a 10-4 lead entering the third period, is gunning for his fourth straight state title but will have a tougher road as the West's No. 2 seed. Eli Ratliff (145) and Dane Chojnacky (182) also took first place for Thompson Falls/Noxon, which was the highest-placing area team by taking fifth with 136.5 points. Jefferson won the team title with 175 points. Eureka's Kyle Durden (126) was the only other area winner.