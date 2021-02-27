Saturday's area sports roundup: Columbia Falls girls win Western A divisional title

Girls basketball
At the Western A divisionals in Butte, Columbia Falls won the title game and a No. 1 seed at state by topping Ronan, which will be a No. 2 seed. Hamilton earned a No. 3 seed by beating Whitefish, which will be a No. 4 seed.
Columbia Falls toughed out a 59-54 win over Ronan in the championship contest. Maddie Robison powered the Wildkats with 21 points, while LaKia Hill added 13. The Maidens got 11 points apiece from Areanna Burke and Jaylea Lunceford 11.
Hamilton edged Whitefish in the third-place game, 31-28. Layne Kearns led the Broncs with 18 points. Gracie Smyley scored 11 for the Bulldogs.
Earlier in the day, Hamilton eliminated Dillon, 48-37. Kearns led the Broncs with 16 points and Mya Winkler added 11. Ainsley Shipman led the Beavers with 15 points.
Whitefish beat Browning in a loser out game, 56-48, to start the day. Smyley scored 16 points and Brook Smith added 13 for the Bulldogs.
In Class AA regular-season action, second-ranked Missoula Hellgate steamrolled Kalispell Flathead, 46-25. Alex Covill paced the Knights with 16 points. Kennedy Moore scored 12 points for the Bravettes.
Top-ranked Helena Capital handed Missoula Big Sky a 41-27 home loss in the regular-season finale for both teams. Paige Bartsch paced the Bruins with 14 points. Corbyn Sandau led the Eagles with eight points.
A coin flip will determine first and second place in the Western AA, according to Knights coach Rob Henthorn. Hellgate and Capital each finished 13-1 and split their two regular-season games.
Boys basketball
At the Western A divisionals in Butte, Dillon won the title game and a No. 1 seed at state by beating Polson, which will be a No. 2 seed. Ronan earned a No. 3 seed by taking down Butte Central, which will be a No. 4 seed.
Dillon pushed past Polson with a 42-32 win in the title game. Colton Graham had 15 points to lead Polson, which got outscored 19-11 in the fourth quarter. Jonathan Kirkley led Dillon with 15 points. The second-ranked Pirates are 15-2 this year with both of their losses to the top-ranked Beavers.
Ronan outlasted Butte Central in the third-place game, 54-49. Elijah Tonasket scored 18 points and Girma Detwiler added 12 for the Chiefs. Dougie Peoples scored 19 points for the Maroons.
Earlier in the day, Ronan stopped Frenchtown in a loser-out game, 62-59. Leonard Burke piled up 38 points for the Chiefs. Brandon Finley scored 20 for the Broncs.
Butte Central bounced Hamilton in a loser-out game, 49-38, to open the day. The Broncs' Austin Drake led all scorers with 20 points. Kyle Holter collected 16 for the Maroons.
At the Western C divisionals in Deer Lodge, Valley Christian and Philipsburg were eliminated with loses in the loser-out bracket. Manhattan Christian won the title with a 67-23 victory over Twin Bridges, which will be a No. 2 seed at state. There won't be a challenge game because Twin Bridges already beat Shields Valley, which topped Harrison-Willow Creek in the final loser-out game.
Shields Valley knocked out Valley Christian, 64-45. Billy Boone led the Eagles with 21 points, six rebounds and six assists.
Harrison-Willow Creek dumped Philipsburg, 59-32. Brian Ward tallied 12 points for the Prospectors.
In Class AA action, Missoula Big Sky concluded the regular season with a 6-8 record by toughing out a 61-56 road win over Kalispell Flathead, which dropped to 6-8.
Wrestling
Frenchtown won the Western A divisional team title with 297.5 points and had four winners: Landon Stewart (103), Eli Warner (120), Noah Rausch (170) and Canyon Shope (182). Columbia Falls was second with 205 points and had three winners: Justin Windauer (126), Isiah Roth (145) and Lucas Thacker (160). Libby/Troy was third with 194 points and had two winners: Cody Crace (152) and Aydan Williamson (285). Other area winners were Nathan Sproul of Whitefish (113) and Jason Davis of Corvallis (138).
Thompson Falls junior Trae Thilmony (132) beat Eureka senior Gunnar Smith in maybe the most-anticipated match at the Western B/C divisional. Thilmony, the 120-pound champ last year, scored a 12-10 sudden victory win with a takedown to avenge his only loss this season. Smith, who had a 10-4 lead entering the third period, is gunning for his fourth straight state title but will have a tougher road as the West's No. 2 seed. Eli Ratliff (145) and Dane Chojnacky (182) also took first place for Thompson Falls/Noxon, which was the highest-placing area team by taking fifth with 136.5 points. Jefferson won the team title with 175 points. Eureka's Kyle Durden (126) was the only other area winner.
Hockey
At the U19 girls hockey state tournament in Bozeman, Missoula Red scored a 4-3 semifinal win over Missoula Black to advance to Sunday's championship game against Bozeman, which beat Flathead 9-6 in the other semifinal. Missoula Black will play Flathead in the consolation game.
Missoula Red got goals from Frances Carrasco, Liza Shadow, Julianne Lane and Jayden Nash to complement Hannah Garrett-Howard, who had 39 saves. Missoula Black had goal by Shaye Ewing, Virginia Pereira and Ruth Crosby, while Natalie Herr saved 28 shots.
Earlier in the day, Missoula Black scored a 5-3 win over Bozeman to win its pool. Ewing had a hat trick, and Trista White and Amelia Richmond each scored one goal. Herr saved 12 shots while Missoula put 32 shots on goal.
Missoula Red took second in its pool after playing to a 3-3 tie against Flathead, which won the tiebreaker on goal differential in the tournament. Each team had 25 shots, and Garrett-Howard saved 22. Eliza Quackenbush, Eve Omura and Carrasco all scored for Missoula.
At the junior hockey level, the Missoula Jr. Bruins skated to a 6-2 win over the Butte Cobras. Trevor Prince had three goals and an assist for Missoula, Pablo Frank added two goals, Cayce Balk scored once and Shane Dotto had two helpers. The Jr. Bruins improved to 20-13-2 (42 points) and are tied with the Gillette Wild for third place in the Frontier Division.
Frank Gogola covers Griz football and prep sports for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @FrankGogola or email him at frank.gogola@missoulian.com.