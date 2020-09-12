Saturday's high school roundup: Exciting day of volleyball in Class A, Bigfork and Lewistown battle in football

Unranked Class A Lewistown took down Class B No. 2 Bigfork 22-14 in overtime on Saturday afternoon in a rare A-B football matchup. The Vikings struck first with a six-yard touchdown run from George Bucklin. Early in the second quarter Lewistown's Keaton Potter scored on a 38-yard run, but failed the two-point conversion. Viking running back Cormac Benn scored right before halftime to get Bigfork a 14-6 lead. Seth Norslien scored with 1:15 left in regulation to tie the game for Lewistown and then Potter scored the winning touchdown in overtime. Bigfork did not complete a pass, instead rushing 59 times for 336 yards. Benn carried the ball 26 times for 126 yards.