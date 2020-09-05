Saturday's high school roundup: Hellgate boys blank Butte, Darby and Victor play five-set thriller

Polson made a successful home debut Friday night, holding off Whitefish for a 14-7 win. Xavier Fisher caught two touchdown passes and a two-point conversion toss from quarterback Jarret Wilson, who finished 24 for 35. Whitefish scored on a 55-yard run in the third quarter but failed to tally another touchdown.

Columbia Falls boosted its record to 2-0 with a 55-0 home blowout win over Ronan. Mason Peters threw for four touchdowns and 256 yards. Rowdy White led the Wildcat running game with 108 yards on six totes, including a 48-yard touchdown scamper.

Volleyball

Eureka took down Deer Lodge in three sets. The Lions took the first two games 25-17 before closing it out with a 25-15 third set to move to 1-1 on the season.

Charlo took down St. Regis in straight sets 25-16, 25-10, 25-10 to move to 4-0 on the year. The Vikings are now 2-0 in conference play. Charlo's Connor Fryberger had 10 of the team's 35 digs and 12 of 20 assists to lead in both categories. Kass Cox had a block and eight kills for the Vikings. Carlee Fryberger added six kills, eight digs and four aces.