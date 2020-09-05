Saturday's high school roundup: Hellgate boys blank Butte, Darby and Victor play five-set thriller

Soccer
The Hellgate boys dominated Butte 10-0 for their second mercy rule win of the season. Reggie Duce had two goals, Marcus Anderson had two goals and two assists and Lars Thorne-Thomsen had a goal and three assists. Hellgate led 4-0 at halftime and outshot the Bulldogs 23-1. Butte had 11 saves.
Laurel downed the Hamilton girls soccer team 10-1 behind four goals from Maya Maack. Morgan Maack added on three goals and two assists. Addie Gordon had Hamilton's lone goal, a conversion on a penalty kick in the 25th minute as the Broncs fell to 0-3. On the boys side, Hamilton topped Laurel 1-0 with Kyle Guisinger scoring the winning goal off an assist from Tyler Jones. The Broncs are now 1-2 on the year.
Corvallis and Bigfork played to a 1-1 draw in Class A boys soccer action. Benjamin Pilskalns had the Vikings' lone goal in the first half. Chris Gonzalez had the equalizer for Corvallis and the Blue Devils are now 2-1-1 this year. On the girls side, Bigfork downed Corvallis 3-1 behind two goals from Brette Guenzler. Calista Wroble added a second-half goal for Valkyries
Football
Polson made a successful home debut Friday night, holding off Whitefish for a 14-7 win. Xavier Fisher caught two touchdown passes and a two-point conversion toss from quarterback Jarret Wilson, who finished 24 for 35. Whitefish scored on a 55-yard run in the third quarter but failed to tally another touchdown.
Columbia Falls boosted its record to 2-0 with a 55-0 home blowout win over Ronan. Mason Peters threw for four touchdowns and 256 yards. Rowdy White led the Wildcat running game with 108 yards on six totes, including a 48-yard touchdown scamper.
Volleyball
Eureka took down Deer Lodge in three sets. The Lions took the first two games 25-17 before closing it out with a 25-15 third set to move to 1-1 on the season.
Charlo took down St. Regis in straight sets 25-16, 25-10, 25-10 to move to 4-0 on the year. The Vikings are now 2-0 in conference play. Charlo's Connor Fryberger had 10 of the team's 35 digs and 12 of 20 assists to lead in both categories. Kass Cox had a block and eight kills for the Vikings. Carlee Fryberger added six kills, eight digs and four aces.
Seeley-Swan had little issue with Lincoln, downing the Lynx 25-14, 25-15, 25-8.
Deer Lodge topped Troy in straight sets 25-9, 25-23, 25-22. Talise Becquart had 2 aces, 6 kills, 3 digs, and a block to help lead the Trojans.
In a wild five-set match, Victor took down Darby. The Pirates topped the Tigers 8-25, 11-25, 25-20, 25-23, 17-15. Victor's Abby Kay had five aces and three assists, while Virginia Brown had 16 digs. America Baugus had 17 aces and Amber Anderson had 20 kills for Darby.
