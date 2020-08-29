Saturday's high school roundup: Hellgate boys soccer rallies late to win season opener

Soccer
Boys
Hellgate rallied from a 1-0 halftime deficit to score a 4-1 road victory over Glacier in its season opener. The Knights, who return five starters, came through with a barrage of goals in the 65th, 66th, 68th and 76th minutes to pull out the victory.
Reggie Duce scored two goals and carded one assist for the Knights. Beckett Arthur added a goal and an assist, Cameron McNelis scored a goal, and Lars Thorne-Thomsen had one helper. Goalie Aidan Anderson stepped up to make 12 saves.
"I have to give Aidan a huge shoutout because he stepped in on short notice and played outstanding," Hellgate coach Jay Anderson said. "We didn't start the game very well and were struggling to figure some things out, but we finally pulled it together in the second half. My team is talented enough to do things like that, score multiple goals in a quick amount of time. We looked very sharp for that 10-20 minutes to end the game."
Up next for Hellgate is its first crosstown week. The Knights play at Big Sky on Tuesday and host Sentinel on Thursday.
Frenchtown pulled out a 2-1 victory over Billings Central after the first half ended in a scoreless tie.
Corvallis scored six first-half goals en route to a 6-0 win over Libby.
Flathead shut out Butte for a 4-0 victory.
Girls
Hellgate's comeback attempt came up short against Glacier in a 2-1 road loss after trailing 2-0 at the intermission of the season opener. Josie Brown scored on a rebound off a set piece, assisted by Carmen Anderson. Goalie Sophie Pierce made 10 saves for Hellgate. Glacier scored on a corner kick and on a set piece.
Corvallis scored a 5-1 victory against Libby.
Flathead rolled to a 9-1 win over Butte.
Frenchtown dropped an 11-0 decision to Billings Central.
Volleyball
Thompson Falls split a pair of matches, earning a three-set win over Great Falls Central (25-14, 25-18, 25-13) and dropping a five-set thriller against Fairfield (23-25, 25-20, 20-25, 26-24, 15-10). Jody Detlaff led the Blue Hawks with 11 kills in the win over Central, Scarlette Schwindt added eight kills and eight digs, and Elli Pardee filled up the stats sheet with five kills, 13 assists, eight digs and one block. Schwindt collected 17 kills, 13 digs and three blocks in the loss to Fairfield, Detlaff added 12 kills, and six blocks, and Pardee had three aces.
Philipsburg rolled to a 25-18, 25-16, 25-16 win over Sheridan. Lucia Lee led the Prospectors with six kills, Asha Comings had seven of the team's 23 aces, and Rachel Ward had 11 assists.
Florence improved to 2-0 by earning a 25-14, 25-15, 25-18 win over Bigfork. Jaidyn Larson led the Falcons with 10 points, Mackenzie Little put down five aces, and Gracie Houston had two blocks.
Charlo earned a 25-18, 25-16, 25-17 road win over St. Ignatius. Sydney Brander led the Bulldgos with nine kills.
Hamilton rallied to win the final two sets and pull out a five-set win against Dillon, 25-20, 20-25, 20-25, 25-14, 15-12.
Lincoln pulled out the fifth and final set against St. Regis to emerge with a 16-25, 25-19, 25-14, 16-25, 17-15 win.
Columbia Falls rolled to a 3-0 win over Libby.
Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 14 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!