Saturday's high school roundup: Hellgate boys soccer rallies late to win season opener

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Soccer

Boys

Hellgate rallied from a 1-0 halftime deficit to score a 4-1 road victory over Glacier in its season opener. The Knights, who return five starters, came through with a barrage of goals in the 65th, 66th, 68th and 76th minutes to pull out the victory.

Reggie Duce scored two goals and carded one assist for the Knights. Beckett Arthur added a goal and an assist, Cameron McNelis scored a goal, and Lars Thorne-Thomsen had one helper. Goalie Aidan Anderson stepped up to make 12 saves.

"I have to give Aidan a huge shoutout because he stepped in on short notice and played outstanding," Hellgate coach Jay Anderson said. "We didn't start the game very well and were struggling to figure some things out, but we finally pulled it together in the second half. My team is talented enough to do things like that, score multiple goals in a quick amount of time. We looked very sharp for that 10-20 minutes to end the game."

Up next for Hellgate is its first crosstown week. The Knights play at Big Sky on Tuesday and host Sentinel on Thursday.