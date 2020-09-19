Saturday's high school roundup: Hellgate boys soccer routs Flathead on senior day, Arlee football downs Victor

Football

Arlee downed Victor 34-12. The Warriors scored first, but the Pirates' Robert Crosbie then tied the game at six. On the next Victor possession, Arlee's Noah Coulson returned an interception for a touchdown to take the lead. A sack and fumble in the end zone tied the game at 12 with less than 30 seconds left in the first half, but Arlee was able to score at the buzzer to take a 20-12 lead in at halftime. The Warrior defense was dominant in the second half and pitched a shutout to grab their second win of the year. Charley Crawford also had a couple touchdown receptions for Arlee.