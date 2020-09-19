Saturday's high school roundup: Hellgate boys soccer routs Flathead on senior day, Arlee football downs Victor

Cross country
In Polson, Columbia Falls swept the Fairgounds XC meet, scoring 39 points in the boys race and 16 in the girls. In the boys event, Whitefish was second with 50, followed by Ronan (52) and Polson (87). Polson scored 50 to finish second in the girls event. Ronan's Brant Heiner was the winner in the boys event, while Columbia Falls runner Lara Erickson took the girls title.
Volleyball
Helena Capital downed Big Sky 25-13, 25-18, 25-18 behind 10 kills, two blocks and three aces from Paige Bartsch. Rece Sandau had four assists and three aces for the Eagles, while Beth Hicks added on five kills.
Loyola Sacred Heart continued its winning ways with a three-set victory over Troy. The Breakers won 25-14, 25-14, 25-16 behind a big day from Natalie Clevenger, who had three digs, five blocks and eight kills. Brooke Twite had five aces for Sacred Heart. Leah Clay had nine digs for the Trojans while Talise Becquart had seven digs and two aces.
St. Ignatius beat Deer Lodge in three sets, with the Bulldogs winning 25-17, 26-24, 25-22.
Thompson Falls topped Eureka in three sets, 25-22, 25-17, 25-22. Scarlette Schwindt had three aces and 13 kills to lead the Blue Hawks. Rhanna Hawkins had a monster game for Eureka, tallying 13 kills, and six blocks.
Polson took down Ronan in four sets, 20-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-18. Olivia Clairmont had 12 kills, while Kylie Lindquist had 20 digs for the Pirates. Polson's Madeline McCrea had a big game with 3.5 blocks and two aces.
Victor downed Lincoln in a wild five-set match, 25-18, 20-25, 23-25, 25-7, 15-10. Jaylin Lewenight had six aces, seven kills and three blocks for the Lynx, while Jenna Templeton added eight assists.
Hot Springs grabbed a big win over Darby in three sets. Led by 10 kills and three digs from Lily Winn, the Savage Heat won 25-15, 25-14, 25-13. Savannah Reesma tacked on three aces, six kills, seven assists and two blocks for Hot Springs. Amber Anderson had four kills and four digs for Darby, while Keyia Goodwin had an ace, two kills and all five of her team's assists.
Soccer
On senior day, Hellgate took down the Flathead boys soccer team 10-2 to move to 8-0 and started all of its seniors. Beckett Arthur had three goals and an assist to lead the Knights while Reggie Duce also scored a pair of goals. Lars Thorne-Thomsen had a goal and three assists on the afternoon. Hellgate outshot Flathead 23-5 and had 11 corners to the Braves' five.
“Today was senior day, we started all of our seniors, super proud to have those guys and that leadership and glad they got to win on their home field," Knights head coach Jay Anderson said.
The Hellgate girls (4-2-2) pushed their winning streak to three games with a 1-0 home win over Kalispell Flathead. Junior Clara Tallent scored the lone goal, assisted by Lucia Baker on a set piece in the second half. Senior goalie Sophia Pierce preserved a 0-0 tie in the first half when she saved a penalty kick, a second opportunity and a third chance in the same sequence.
"She played phenomenal and owned the box," Hellgate coach Natalie Hiller-Claridge said of Pierce.
The Sentinel boys improved to 4-1 on the year with a 5-0 win over Helena Capital. Five different Spartans scored, with Ben McKee starting the rout with an 18th minute unassisted goal. Jayce Gerstle added a goal and an assist. Will Thomas had two saves for Sentinel, which outshot Capital 6-4.
Corvallis boys soccer downed Hamilton 4-0 behind three goals from Chris Gonzalez. The hat trick was assisted by Luke Sangser and Gavin Hadberg. Ian Wilson also scored for the Blue Devils.
The Bigfork boys downed Libby.
Football
Arlee downed Victor 34-12. The Warriors scored first, but the Pirates' Robert Crosbie then tied the game at six. On the next Victor possession, Arlee's Noah Coulson returned an interception for a touchdown to take the lead. A sack and fumble in the end zone tied the game at 12 with less than 30 seconds left in the first half, but Arlee was able to score at the buzzer to take a 20-12 lead in at halftime. The Warrior defense was dominant in the second half and pitched a shutout to grab their second win of the year. Charley Crawford also had a couple touchdown receptions for Arlee.
Thompson Falls had little issue with Darby, winning 56-0 to improve to 4-0 on the season.
