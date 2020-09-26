Saturday's high school roundup: Valley Christian earns first win behind Eyan Becker's big day, Charlo volleyball moves to 9-0

Football
Valley Christian (1-2) earned its first win of the season thank to junior Eyan Becker coming through with a big day on both sides of the ball in a 43-2 victory over Gardiner in Victor. Becker, a quarterback and defensive end, totaled 409 yards of offense and seven touchdowns, completing 12 of 13 passes for 200 yards and three touchdowns while running nine times for 209 yards and four scores. He had two passing scores to Brennan Cox and one to Elijah Fisher, as well as a PAT pass to Zac Streit. Defensively, Becker led the team with 13 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks. The lone points Valley Christian allowed came with its backups on the field in the fourth quarter when a snap went through the back of the end zone.
"Eyan is reading the field a lot better and reading the defenses better than in the past," Valley Christian coach Jim Cissell said of his star junior who missed most of last season with a broken toe. "I think that was where his success was at was choosing not to force a pass but to run. He's a great open-field runner. It was tough running, too. They hit him so many times and he bounced off of them and kept going. These weren't easy yards."
Corvallis junior Macee Greenwood and Whitefish senior Cameron Kahle took individual titles at the Western A Divisional golf meet as Whitefish swept the girls and boys team titles. The Bulldog team score of 308 was followed by Hamilton (332), Polson (351) and Frenchtown, which scored 365. Corvallis rounded out the top-five. Greenwood shot a 74, far outpacing second-place Aly Rose of Hamilton, who recorded an 89. Whitefish's Billy Smith came in second on the boys side and was just two strokes behind Kahle. Whitefish recorded a 379 on the girls side, followed by Polson (397) and Corvallis (400).
The Loyola Sacred Heart boys soccer team tied Stevensville 3-3, with each team scoring one goal in the first half and two in the second. The Rams got on the board first as Luca Dombrowski sent in a ball from Max Sianchuk in the 10th minute. The Yellowjackets scored the next two goals — one from Garrett Schrieber and another by Luke Gross off an an assist by Schrieber — in the 25th and 58th minutes. The ending of the game was wild, as Loyola's Will Burns sent in an unassisted goal in the 60th before Gross tallied his second goal, again off an assist from Schrieber, in the 66th. Loyola scored almost immediately on the restart, with Dombrowski netting a goal to equalize the game and take it to its final. On the girls side, the Breakers topped the Yellowjackets 3-0.
The Columbia Falls boys had little issue with Libby, winning 7-0. Kai Golan and Johnny Carl each had two goals, while Finley Sundberg had a goal and two assists. Columbia Falls also dominated the girls game, winning 8-0.
Corvallis took down Dillon in three sets, 25-12, 25-20, 25-11. Madeline Gilder had 12 digs, seven kills and six aces to lead the Blue Devils, while Brooklyn Powell added 17 assists and three blocks. Lauryn Petersen had five digs, four kills and two aces for the Beavers. Ainsley Shipman added on six digs and five kills for Dillon.
Loyola Sacred Heart was able to sweep through Deer Lodge 25-16, 25-15, 25-17. Brooke Twite had four aces and six digs. Laney Denning added on six digs and five kills.
Charlo remained undefeated with a three-set win over Philipsburg. Molly Kate Sullivan had seven kills and four digs to help lead the Vikings, while Carlee Fryberger had seven aces and four digs. Charlo won 25-11, 25-17, 25-10 and is now 9-0 on the year with a 4-0 mark in conference play.
In a wild five-set match, Darby beat Clark Fork. The Tigers won 26-24, 25-27, 27-25, 18-25, 15-9 with Amber Anderson posting a strong line of 15 kills, eight digs, three blocks and two aces. Madison Conner had 20 digs, two assists and two aces to add on to a great afternoon for Darby. Clark Fork was led by Sorren Reese, who tallied 18 kills and two blocks, while Bailey Milender added four aces.
Drummond got past St. Regis in three tight sets, 25-18, 25-21, 25-20. Sydney Phillips had seven kills, three digs, three aces and a block for the Trojans while Hanna Bradshaw had six digs, a block, a kill and an assist.
Frenchtown took down Libby on the Loggers homecoming in four sets. The Broncs won 25-14, 26-28, 25-19, 25-18.
Eureka got past Bonners Ferry (ID) in straight sets, winning 25-17, 29-27, 25-14.
St. Ignatius topped Arlee in four sets, 3-1.
