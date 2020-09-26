Saturday's high school roundup: Valley Christian earns first win behind Eyan Becker's big day, Charlo volleyball moves to 9-0

Soccer

The Loyola Sacred Heart boys soccer team tied Stevensville 3-3, with each team scoring one goal in the first half and two in the second. The Rams got on the board first as Luca Dombrowski sent in a ball from Max Sianchuk in the 10th minute. The Yellowjackets scored the next two goals — one from Garrett Schrieber and another by Luke Gross off an an assist by Schrieber — in the 25th and 58th minutes. The ending of the game was wild, as Loyola's Will Burns sent in an unassisted goal in the 60th before Gross tallied his second goal, again off an assist from Schrieber, in the 66th. Loyola scored almost immediately on the restart, with Dombrowski netting a goal to equalize the game and take it to its final. On the girls side, the Breakers topped the Yellowjackets 3-0.