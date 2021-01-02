Saturday's high school sports roundup: Missoula-Loyola boys top Eureka behind big scoring nights for Konzen, Burns

Girls basketball

The Missoula Big Sky girls dropped their opener game Saturday in Butte, 70-36. The Eagles struggled from both the floor and the free throw line. When they beat the full-court press, the Bulldogs fell back into a zone defense, which often led to missed free throws or a contested outside shot for the Eagles. Corbyn Sandau was a bright spot for the Eagles offensively and finished with 13 points. According to Big Sky coach Jordan Featherman, his team was happy to be back on the floor despite the loss. "It's nice to be here, we were running on a blacktop in 90 degree heat this summer. For the girls to finally be here and be able to play it's a victory quiet honestly," Featherman said. "There was a little bit of rust, but it was also just playing someone else after so long." Grace Denman grabbed five rebounds for Big Sky.