Saturday's high school sports roundup: Missoula-Loyola boys top Eureka behind big scoring nights for Konzen, Burns

Boys basketball
Loyola Sacred Heart scored a 77-61 home win over Eureka in Travis Walker's debut as coach Saturday. Raef Konzen racked up 22 points and Will Burns added 20 for the Rams. Key to the outcome was Loyola's 44-21 run in the middle two quarters. T.J. Carr led the Lions with 16 points.
Ronan opened its season with a 66-52 home win over St. Ignatius. Elijah Tonasket tallied 27 points and Girma Detwiler added 16 to lead the Chiefs. Zoran LaFrombois scored 17 points for the Bulldogs.
Bigfork buried Stillwater Christian, 80-58, in Kalispell. Cormac Benn scored 15 points and Levi Taylor added 13 for the Vikings.
Seeley-Swan made a successful home debut, holding off Clark Fork for a 62-58 win. The Mountain Cats scored 10 unanswered points in the fourth quarter but it was not enough. Sawyer Shelmerdine led the Blackhawks with 28 points. Carson Callison scored 23 for Clark Fork.
Valley Christian posted a 53-48 win over visiting Philipsburg. No stats were provided to the Missoulian.
Girls basketball
The Missoula Big Sky girls dropped their opener game Saturday in Butte, 70-36. The Eagles struggled from both the floor and the free throw line. When they beat the full-court press, the Bulldogs fell back into a zone defense, which often led to missed free throws or a contested outside shot for the Eagles. Corbyn Sandau was a bright spot for the Eagles offensively and finished with 13 points. According to Big Sky coach Jordan Featherman, his team was happy to be back on the floor despite the loss. "It's nice to be here, we were running on a blacktop in 90 degree heat this summer. For the girls to finally be here and be able to play it's a victory quiet honestly," Featherman said. "There was a little bit of rust, but it was also just playing someone else after so long." Grace Denman grabbed five rebounds for Big Sky.
Frenchtown rolled to a 40-16 home win over Libby. Sadie Smith scored 18 points and Lauren Demmons added nine for the Broncs. Gabby Fantozzi scored seven points for the Loggers.
Seeley-Swan posted a 58-39 win over Clark Fork in Superior. Sariah Maughan 14 and Bethany Hoag each scored 14 points for the Blackhawks. Darby Haskins talled 14 points for the Mountain Cats.
Philipsburg steamrolled over Valley Christian, 67-21. Asha Comings scored 15 points and Amelia Hill and Reece Pitcher each added 14 for the Prospectors. Trinity Henry and Taylor Vance each had five points for the Eagles.
Madyson Currie led with 17 points and 11 rebounds, Kooper Page helped with 15 and Sydney Brander popped in 13 as St. Ignatius slipped past Class A Ronan 52-51. Jaylea Lunceford led the Maidens with 13 points.
St. Regis scored a 36-33 road victory over Darby. Macy Hill scored 10 points, while Taylor Hurd and Grace King each had 8.
Junior A hockey
A night after edging the Great Falls Americans in an overtime thriller, the Missoula Jr. Bruins took away a lot of the suspense with a blowout win Saturday at Butte. Missoula scored the first three goals in the first 23 minutes of the game, with Liam Bland, Mi-Kwan Tallman and Kyle Knoles lighting the lamp. Tallman and Bland each scored again later in the second period as the visitors stretched their lead to 6-1.