Saturday's western Montana sports roundup: Bigfork boys secure Western 7-B title

Boys basketball
Class B No. 10 Bigfork wrapped up the Western 7-B title by scoring a 67-60 victory against Thompson Falls for its eighth consecutive win. Sophomore Bryce Gilliard came through with 21 points and senior Cormac Benn added 15 for the Vikings (10-2, 7-1), who led 38-31 at the half and 51-41 after three quarters. Justin Morgan paced the Blue Hawks (11-3, 6-2) with 14 points, while Kade Pardee added 12 and Nathan Schraeder 11. Thompson Falls made 15 of 21 free throws, while Bigfork was just 8 of 18. The win avenged an 81-75 home loss to Thompson Falls on Jan. 12; that is still the Vikings' last loss.
Class AA No. 1 Missoula Sentinel used a big second quarter to pull away from Helena Capital on its way to a 68-51 home win to improve to 10-0. Montana State signee Alex Germer paced the Spartans with 18 points, Tony Frohlich-Fair added 17 and Hayden Kolb scored 12. They each accounted for six points in the second quarter as Sentinel outscored Capital 22-12 to take a 36-24 lead into the break. Hayden Opitz paced Capital (4-4) with 14 points, while Brayden Koch added 10.
Beckett Arthur scored 20 points to help Class AA No. 3 Missoula Hellgate collect a 54-40 road win over Kalispell Glacier despite missing leading scorer Josh Wade. Cayve LaRance added 10 points and Dre Bowie scored eight as the Knights outscored the Wolfpack 28-18 in the second half. They closed the first half on an 8-0 run to take a 26-22 lead. Keifer Spohnhauer had 10 points to pace Glacier, while Jaxson Olsen and Weston Price each scored nine.
Keenan Russell stepped up with 15 points and Raef Konzen added 12 as Loyola scored a 51-41 home win over Anaconda despite missing leading scorer Will Burns. The Rams outscored the Copperheads 25-13 over the middle two quarters as they built a 40-24 lead heading to the fourth. Braedon Sawyer had 11 of his 19 points in the final frame as Anaconda outscored Loyola 19-11 in its failed comeback bid.
Hamilton nearly knocked off Class A No. 1 Dillon, coming up just short in a 43-41 home loss. Austin Drake scored 15 points and Tyler Burrows added 10 for the Broncs, who trailed just 18-17 at the break and 30-26 after three quarters. Jace Fitzgerald paced Dillon with 13 points, while Cole Truman added 12.
Class A No. 2 Polson picked up a 55-44 road win over Libby to move to 11-1 overall, 7-0 in the Northwest A.
Class B No. 8 Florence jumped out to a 46-19 halftime lead as it rolled to a 73-56 home win over Eureka in non-conference play to up its record to 8-3. Beau Neal dropped 26 points for the Falcons, while JP Briney added 17 and Levi Posey 11. TJ Carr and Danny Dunn each scored 12 for the Lions, while Gavin Bates chipped in 11.
Ozzie King had 20 points to lead four scorers in double figures as Class B No. 9 Deer Lodge rolled to a 76-50 home victory over winless Arlee. Aidan Thompson added 19 points, Logan Nicholson 15 and Brodey Freeman 10. Ben Harlow paced Arlee with 14 points.
Class C No. 5 Valley Christian earned its second win in as many days, this time at Drummond, 69-46. Billy Boone scored 17 points to lead the Eagles, while Brennan Cox and Riley Reimer each added 16. Samuel Bryant scored 14 for the Trojans.
Missoula Big Sky held off a late rally by Helena High to post a 56-44 win. Kade Olson scored 11 points and Dayne Jarrett added 10 for the Eagles.
Kalispell Flathead built a 30-19 halftime lead against Butte but was outscored 41-19 in the second half of a 60-49 home loss. Gabe Adams had 15 points to pace the Braves, who dropped to 4-6. Billy Kelly led Butte (5-4) with 17 points, while Montana Griz football signee Jake Olson added 15.
Ronan nearly doubled up Stevensville with a 67-38 home win. Girma Detwiler scored 16 points and Leonard Burke added 15 for the Chiefs.
Corvallis suffered a 61-48 road loss to Butte Central, the 13-point differential coming when the Blue Devils were outscored 27-14 in the first half. Bryson Sestrich had 23 points for Butte Central. Tanner Jessop led Corvallis with 14.
Mayson Palen had 14 points to lead 13 players who scored for Philipsburg in a 69-34 home win over Lincoln. Andrew Tallon added 11 points for the Prospectors. Lincoln's Andrew Brown had a game-high 16 points.
Noxon outscored Hot Springs by two points in the fourth quarter to earn a 38-37 home win and pick up its first win to move to 1-9. Derrick Christensen led the Red Devils with 10 points.
Girls basketball
Alex Covill scored 10 of her team-high 12 points after halftime as Class AA No. 1 Missoula Hellgate outscored visiting Kalispell Glacier 24-16 in the second half to turn a 19-18 halftime lead into a 43-34 win. Bailee Sayler added nine points for the Knights, while Addy Heaphy and Kennedy McCorkle each chipped in seven. Ellie Keller led Glacier with 18 points, including 12 in the second half.
Class A No. 4 Columbia Falls improved to 15-0 overall, 9-0 in the Northwest A with a 62-46 win over Browning.
Corvallis upset Class A No. 5 Butte Central with a 50-43 home win. Madeline Gilder led the Blue Devils with 15 points, while Jenna Jordan added 13 as Corvallis raced out to a 29-19 halftime lead.
Class B No. 9 Anaconda beat Class B No. 3 Loyola, 63-59, in overtime to sweep the season series and secure the Western 6-B title. Lani Walker scored 15 points for the Breakers.
Class B No. 6 Eureka ran past Florence for a 53-33 home win. Kyla Bohne led the Lions with 12 points, while Michael Shea and Jadyn Pluid added 10 apiece. Kasidy Yeoman had 11 points for the Falcons.
Class B No. 7 Thompson Falls held off a late rally by Class B No. 10 Bigfork to pick up a 60-53 home win and clinch at least a share of the Western 7-B title. Megan Baxter paced the Blue Hawks with 19 points, while Faith Frields added 11. Emma Berreth poured in 26 points for the Valkyries.
Kalispell Flathead suffered a 48-35 loss at Butte. Clare Converse had 10 points for the Bravettes.
Ronan earned a 52-43 road win over Stevensville. Claire Hutchison had 15 points for the Yellowjackets.
Libby scored a 48-32 road victory over winless Polson. Taylor Munro and Rylee Boitz each scored 14 for the Loggers.
Hamilton suffered a 39-29 road loss to Dillon. Layne Kearns led the Broncs with 14 points.
Philipsburg got 19 points from Asha Comings and 18 from Rachel Ward as it cruised to a 59-12 road win over Lincoln.
Victor outscored Darby 18-5 in the fourth quarter to seal a 48-33 road win. Virginia Brown had 28 points for Victor.
Noxon cruised to a 52-13 home win over Hot Springs as Avery Burgess scored 14, Riley Richter 11 and Emily Brown 10.
College softball
Montana fell to 1-3 Saturday with losses to Weber State, 9-5, and Grand Canyon, 16-5, on Day 2 of the Grand Canyon Kickoff Classic.
The teams picked to win the Big Sky (Wildcats) and place third in the WAC (Yotes) pounded out 32 hits, 11 of which went for extra bases, and batted .542 against a mostly green Montana pitching staff.
Montana was in a back-and-forth game with Weber State on Saturday morning before the Wildcats took control with a four-run fifth.
Trailing 2-0, the Grizzlies evened the score at 2-2 in the top of the fourth when Maygen McGrath hit her first home run of the season. Montana went up 5-4 in the top of the fifth, taking the lead on a two-run double to left by McKenna Tjaden.
The Wildcats had an answer, putting up four runs on four hits in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead for good. Cami Sellers went 3 for 4. McGrath and Tjaden both had a pair of hits.
Freshman Anna Toon got the start. She was replaced in the top of the fourth by Ashley Ward, who threw just 7 1/3 innings last season as a freshman. Freshman Allie Brock threw the final three innings.
Montana grabbed an early lead against Grand Canyon but wouldn’t hold it.
After falling behind 1-0 in the top of the first, McGrath put the Grizzlies up 2-1 in the bottom half of the inning with her second home run of the day.
The Lopes scored three in the second, six in the third, two in the fourth and four more in the fifth against Brock and Tristin Achenbach.
The 16 runs were the most given up by Montana in program history.