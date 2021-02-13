Saturday's western Montana sports roundup: Bigfork boys secure Western 7-B title

Montana was in a back-and-forth game with Weber State on Saturday morning before the Wildcats took control with a four-run fifth.

Trailing 2-0, the Grizzlies evened the score at 2-2 in the top of the fourth when Maygen McGrath hit her first home run of the season. Montana went up 5-4 in the top of the fifth, taking the lead on a two-run double to left by McKenna Tjaden.

The Wildcats had an answer, putting up four runs on four hits in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead for good. Cami Sellers went 3 for 4. McGrath and Tjaden both had a pair of hits.

Freshman Anna Toon got the start. She was replaced in the top of the fourth by Ashley Ward, who threw just 7 1/3 innings last season as a freshman. Freshman Allie Brock threw the final three innings.

Montana grabbed an early lead against Grand Canyon but wouldn’t hold it.

After falling behind 1-0 in the top of the first, McGrath put the Grizzlies up 2-1 in the bottom half of the inning with her second home run of the day.

The Lopes scored three in the second, six in the third, two in the fourth and four more in the fifth against Brock and Tristin Achenbach.

The 16 runs were the most given up by Montana in program history.

