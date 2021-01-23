Saturday's western Montana sports roundup: Columbia Falls girls beat Hamilton in battle of undefeateds

Girls basketball
Columbia Falls used a big first half to remain undefeated and hand Hamilton its first loss with a 48-37 home victory. The Wildkats improved to 8-0, while the Broncs dropped to 5-1. Maddie Robison scored 16 points and LaKia Hill added 10 for Columbia Falls, which led 29-20 at the half and 37-29 after three quarters. Maggie Ringer paced Hamilton with 15 points, and Layne Kearns added 10.
Ronan jumped all over Libby and downed the Loggers, 60-24. It was 13-9 at the end of the first quarter, but Ronan blitzed Libby from there and led 48-20 after three quarters.
Whitefish downed Polson, 55-21, behind 15 points from Gracie Smyley. Jadi Walburn added 14 for the Bulldogs, who moved to 4-2 on the season. The Pirates fell to 0-3 and were led by Jazlyn Dalbey, who scored five points.
Stevensville dropped a 56-30 decision against Butte Central. Maliyah LeCoure led the Yellowjackets with 14 points.
Missoula Loyola downed Arlee, 65-25, to move to 7-1 on the year. Gio Horner led a balanced Breakers attack with 10 points, and Laney Denning added nine. Xaria Jackson had six points for the Scarlets.
Dillon dumped Corvallis, 36-18. Madeline Gilder and Katelyn Behner each scored five points to lead the Blue Devils.
Kalispell Glacier scored a 57-39 road win against Butte.
Boys basketball
Polson picked up a 72-52 road win over Whitefish to improve to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the Northwest A.
Valley Christian improved to 9-0 with a 60-45 win over Drummond as it got 18 points from Riley Reimer, 15 from Brennan Cox and 10 from Eyan Becker. The Eagles led 54-28 after three quarters. Colt Parsons led the Trojans with 16 points.
Kellen McClure scored 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds as St. Ignatius rolled to a 69-25 home win over Troy to improve to 6-2 overall, 3-1 in the Western 7-B. John Komotios added 11 points, while Ross McPherson and Jadence Peone chipped in nine each. Troy got six points apiece from Paxton Fisher, Tyler Munts and Michael Foote.
Missoula Loyola outscored Arlee 39-20 in the second half to turn a 31-29 halftime lead into a 70-49 victory. Will Burns scored 27 points for the Rams, and Raef Konzen added 12. Trey Malatare led the Warriors with 14 points, and Levi Fullerton scored 10 points.
Hamilton downed Columbia Falls, 60-34, in Class A non-conference action. The Broncs move to 4-3 on the season while the Wildcats are also 4-3.
St. Regis downed Charlo, 85-62, behind 23 points from Caleb Ball. Ball hit 10 of 18 shots and also had four steals. Adam Ball added 18 points and Tanner Day scored 16 for the Tigers. The Vikings were led by 24 points from Keaton Piedalie.
Ronan improved to 6-2 with a 47-41 home win over Libby. Elijah Tonasket scored 17 points and Girma Detwiler added 15 for the Chiefs. Ryder Davis paced the Loggers with 10 points.
Dillon downed Corvallis, 76-43, behind 14 points from Jonathan Kirkley. The Beavers opened the first quarter on a 22-0 run and led 42-16 at the break. Donovan Potter had eight points to lead Corvallis.
Clark Fork rolled past Noxon, 70-42. Aaron Waddle led a balanced Mountain Cats attack with 18 points, followed by Danner Haskins with 17 and Carson Callison with 16. Matt Cano had 15 points for the Red Devils.
Stevensville allowed Butte Central's Dougie Peoples to score 31 points in a 70-32 loss. Gus Turner had 15 points to lead the Yellowjackets.
Wrestling
Eureka earned a pair of wins at home, scoring a 48-18 victory against St. Ignatius and a 42-27 win over Thompson Falls.
Ronan dropped a 76-0 decision against Sidney in Lewistown.
Corvallis was shut out by Sidney, 78-0, as Sidney recorded a pin in all 13 matches in Lewistown.
Havre took down Frenchtown, 33-30, in a dual between two of the best wrestling teams in the state.
Whitefish downed Browning in a dual, 42-27, on the strength of four forfeits. The Bulldogs' Henry Bennetts pinned Jaren Keene in 4:48 while Kai Nash also picked up a big fall at the heavyweight spot. David Sharpe got a 9-2 decision over Carter Moran for Browning, while Brennyn Running Crane added a fall.
Havre took down Libby/Troy, 42-36. Xavier Reatz (113), Xander Spady (132), Cody Crace (152), Jace DeShazer (160) and Aydan Williamson (285) all had pins for the Loggers. Each team got one forfeit win.
Junior Hockey
The Missoula Jr. Bruins dropped a 4-1 decision to the Gillette Wild in Wyoming. Cayce Balk scored the only goal for Missoula on an assist by Mi-Kwan Tallman in the second period. The Jr. Bruins fell to 16-8 with two overtime losses. The Wild moved to 16-10 with one overtime loss.
Men's college tennis
Montana picked up its first win of the season Saturday, a decisive 6-1 triumph over the Grand Canyon Antelopes in Boise, Idaho. After earning the doubles point, the Grizzlies (1-1) quickly clinched the overall win in singles, with Pontus Hallgren, Ed Pudney and Oisin Shaffrey taking straight-set wins. Montana freshmen Sam Nicholson and Moritz Stoeger each picked up singles wins as well — their first in maroon and silver. Montana lost to Boise State Friday, 6-1. Pudney picked up the only win for UM.