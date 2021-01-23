Saturday's western Montana sports roundup: Columbia Falls girls beat Hamilton in battle of undefeateds

Girls basketball

Columbia Falls used a big first half to remain undefeated and hand Hamilton its first loss with a 48-37 home victory. The Wildkats improved to 8-0, while the Broncs dropped to 5-1. Maddie Robison scored 16 points and LaKia Hill added 10 for Columbia Falls, which led 29-20 at the half and 37-29 after three quarters. Maggie Ringer paced Hamilton with 15 points, and Layne Kearns added 10.

Ronan jumped all over Libby and downed the Loggers, 60-24. It was 13-9 at the end of the first quarter, but Ronan blitzed Libby from there and led 48-20 after three quarters.

Whitefish downed Polson, 55-21, behind 15 points from Gracie Smyley. Jadi Walburn added 14 for the Bulldogs, who moved to 4-2 on the season. The Pirates fell to 0-3 and were led by Jazlyn Dalbey, who scored five points.

Stevensville dropped a 56-30 decision against Butte Central. Maliyah LeCoure led the Yellowjackets with 14 points.