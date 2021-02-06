Saturday's western Montana sports roundup: No. 6 Thompson Falls girls upset No. 5 Eureka

Girls basketball

Jody Detlaff hit a buzzer beater to give Class B No. 6 Thompson Falls a 55-53 upset road win over Class B No. 5 Eureka. Detlaff collected 18 points and nine rebounds, with her final basket coming on a pass from Megan Baxter on a sideline out of bounds play in the closing seconds. The Blue Hawks' win avenges their 49-42 home loss to the Lions on Jan. 9 and pushes them into first place in the Western 7-B. Thompson Falls is now 9-2 overall, 6-1 in conference, while Eureka is 8-5, 5-1. The Lions had battled back in the fourth quarter after trailing 43-34 through three quarters.

Class C No. 4 Seeley-Swan outscored Philipsburg 40-15 in the second half to turn a 27-25 halftime deficit into a 65-42 road win. Emily Maughan scored 17 points, Sariah Maughan 15 and Klaire Kovatch 13 for the Blackhawks, who improved to 11-0 overall, 9-0 in the Western 13-C. They now have a two-game lead over Philipsburg (9-3, 7-2), which got 14 points from Rachel Ward and 13 from Asha Comings.

Class A No. 4 Columbia Falls cruised to a 61-11 road victory against Libby to improve to 12-0 overall, 7-0 in the Northwest A. The Loggers dropped to 2-8, 1-7.