Saturday's western Montana sports roundup: St. Regis boys pull upset to win 1st district title since 1984

Boys basketball
At the District 14-C tournament, second-seeded St. Regis upset No. 1 seed Clark Fork, 58-55, on the road to win its first district title since 1984, according to St. Regis coach Jesse Allan. The Tigers, who will be the district's top seed at the Western C divisional tournament, outscored the Mountain Cats 15-5 in the fourth quarter to earn the win after getting swept by them in the regular season. Caleb Ball led St. Regis with 19 points, and Andrew Sanford added 17. Aaron Waddle poured in 24 points, while Danner Haskins added 13 for Clark Fork, which will be the district's No. 2 seed at divisionals because it beat the consolation final winner earlier in the tournament.
Charlo rallied for a 46-42 home win over Hot Springs in the consolation final. Phil Marquez scored 21 points to lead the Vikings, who outscored the Savage Heat 15-7 in the fourth quarter after entering with a four-point deficit. Hot Springs' Jack McAllister scored a team-high 17 points.
At the District 13-C tournament, top-seeded Valley Christian rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Philipsburg, 48-39, in the title game at home. Riley Reimer scored 13 points to pace the fifth-ranked Eagles, who trailed by one entering the fourth quarter but outscored the Prospectors 21-11. Eyan Becker and Brennan Cox added eight points apiece to help Valley Christian earn the district's top seed at the Western C divisional tournament. Kade Cutler scored 10 and Brian Ward nine for Philipsburg, which will be the district's No. 2 seed at divisionals because it beat the consolation final winner earlier in the tournament.
Drummond stopped visiting Darby in the consolation final, 38-32. The Trojans trailed by two heading into the final quarter but outscored the Tigers 14-6. Darby's Cullen Duggan led all scorers with 13 points. Trey Phillips led a balanced Drummond attack with 10 points, and teammate Caleb Parke added nine.
Class A No. 2 Polson remained undefeated in Northwest A action by taking down No. 5 Ronan, 51-43, on the road. The Pirates are now 13-1 overall, 9-0 in conference play, with their lone loss coming to No. 1 Dillon. Leonard Burke led the Chiefs with 14 points.
Class B No. 9 Bigfork pulled away from visiting Anaconda, 67-48. Isak Epperly scored 19 points and Walker Fisher 16 for the Vikings, who won their 10th game in a row to improve to 12-2.
Thompson Falls scored an 80-71 home win over Class B No. 7 Florence in non-conference play in what could be a preview of the Western B divisional tournament semifinals in the first week of March. The Blue Hawks had five scorers in double figures, led by Nathan Schraeder with 21 and Kade Pardee with 18. JP Briney scored 15 to pace the Falcons.
Frenchtown scored a 44-39 home win over Butte Central to finish 11-5 overall and 6-4 in the Southwest A to wrap up second place in the Southwest A. Wyatt Hayes, Brandon Finley and Devin Shelton all had eight points to lead the Broncs.
Whitefish toughed out a 53-51 home win by outscoring Browning 20-18 in the fourth quarter to create the final margin.
Kalispell Glacier started slow and never recovered in a 61-36 loss at Helena Capital. Connor Sullivan led the Wolfpack with six points.
Kalispell Flathead outlasted Helena in overtime, 50-47. Joston Cripe collected 17 points and Ethan VandenBosch added 12 for the Braves.
Girls basketball
At the District 13-C tournament, top-seeded Seeley-Swan won the title and the league's top seed to the Western C divisional tournament with a 61-45 win over No. 2 seed Philipsburg at home. Bethany Hoag led the third-ranked Blackhawks with 18 points, Sariah Maughan added 14, Emily Maughan 12 and Klaire Kovatch 10. Seeley-Swan's 36-12 halftime lead was too much to overcome for the Prospectors, who got 16 points from Asha Comings and 11 apiece from Amelia Hill and Reece Pitcher. Philipsburg will be the district's No. 2 seed at divisionals because it beat the consolation final winner earlier in the tournament.
Drummond rolled to a 60-9 home win over Victor in the consolation final.
At the District 14-C tournament, Class C No. 5 Charlo doubled up Clark Fork for a 60-30 win in the title game to earn the district's No. 1 seed at the Western C divisional. Connor Fryberger led the Vikings with 15 points, Mila Hawk added 11 and Hayleigh Smith 10. Clark Fork will play St. Regis in a challenge game for the district's No. 2 seed at divisionals because they didn't play each other earlier in the tournament.
St. Regis rallied in the fourth quarter and came up big in overtime to score a 48-37 road win over Plains in the consolation final. The Tigers trailed 20-18 after three quarters before they exploded for 30 points across the fourth quarter and overtime. They outscored the Trotters 13-11 in the fourth quarter and 17-6 in the extra session.
Class B No. 6 Loyola concluded the regular season with a 66-48 home win over St. Ignatius to improve to 15-3. Natalie Clevenger scored 18 points and Lani Walker added 14 as the Breakers pulled away by outscoring the Bulldogs 21-9 in the third quarter. St. Ignatius (10-8) got 13 points from Kooper Page and 11 from Izzy Evans, but it couldn't erase a 29-23 halftime deficit.
Class B No. 5 Thompson Falls raced to a 10-point lead in the first frame en route to a 55-30 home win over Florence. Megan Baxter led the Blue Hawks with 27 points.
Ronan scored a 50-34 road victory over winless Polson.
Frenchtown suffered a 38-36 road loss to Butte Central, which wrapped up the Southwest A title. Frenchtown, which finished fourth in the conference, will host fifth-place Corvallis 7 p.m. Monday in a play-in game for the Western A divisional tournament. Demi Smith had 12 points for the Broncs.
Whitefish dropped a 39-31 decision at Browning after getting outscored 28-15 in the second half. Gracie Smyley had 12 points to lead Whitefish.
Class AA No. 2 Helena Capital proved to be too much for host Kalispell Glacier, 63-44. Dani Bartsch led the Bruins with 18 points. Ellie Keller scored 14 for the Wolfpack.
Kalispell Flathead managed just three points in the fourth quarter in dropping a 44-30 home decision to Helena. Clare Converse led the Bravettes with 10 points.
Class B No. 8 Anaconda steamrolled to a 69-30 home win over Bigfork. Maddison Chappius scored eight points and Callie Martinez six to lead the Valkyries. Makena Patrick scored 20 points for the Copperheads.
Wrestling
Sentinel suffered a 50-18 defeat against Butte. The Spartans' three wins were all pins and came by Jesse Horner (145), Blake Jolma (152) and Zac Crews (205).
Junior hockey
The Missoula Jr. Bruins suffered a two-goal road loss to the league-leading Sheridan Hawks for the second day in a row, this time 4-2. Missoula took a 1-0 lead in the first period when Pablo Frank scored on assists by Trevor Prince and Ian McIntosh. Sheridan collected the next three goals before Missoula pulled within 3-2 with 8:42 remaining in the game when Shane Dotto scored on assists by Liam Bland and Gavin Tritt. Sheridan found the back of the net 2:38 later to create the final margin. The Jr. Bruins fell to 19-12-2 (40 points) and are in second place in the Frontier Division behind Sheridan (58) and Great Falls (42). Gillette (38) is in fourth place.