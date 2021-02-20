Saturday's western Montana sports roundup: St. Regis boys pull upset to win 1st district title since 1984

Boys basketball

At the District 14-C tournament, second-seeded St. Regis upset No. 1 seed Clark Fork, 58-55, on the road to win its first district title since 1984, according to St. Regis coach Jesse Allan. The Tigers, who will be the district's top seed at the Western C divisional tournament, outscored the Mountain Cats 15-5 in the fourth quarter to earn the win after getting swept by them in the regular season. Caleb Ball led St. Regis with 19 points, and Andrew Sanford added 17. Aaron Waddle poured in 24 points, while Danner Haskins added 13 for Clark Fork, which will be the district's No. 2 seed at divisionals because it beat the consolation final winner earlier in the tournament.

Charlo rallied for a 46-42 home win over Hot Springs in the consolation final. Phil Marquez scored 21 points to lead the Vikings, who outscored the Savage Heat 15-7 in the fourth quarter after entering with a four-point deficit. Hot Springs' Jack McAllister scored a team-high 17 points.