Saturday's western Montana sports roundup: Unranked Bigfork upsets No. 3 Loyola girls

Class A No. 5 Hamilton dropped a 38-31 decision against Butte Central, suffering its first conference loss. The Broncs are now 6-2 overall, 3-1 in the Southwest A. The Maroons moved to 6-1, 3-1.

Class C No. 5 Charlo scored a 59-41 road win over Noxon to move to 8-0 overall, 7-0 in the Western 14-C.

Class C No. 4 Seeley-Swan moved to 9-0 overall, 7-0 in the Western 13-C with a 72-25 road win over Valley Christian.

Boys basketball

Ross McPherson scored 15 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked the potentially game-tying shot as St. Ignatius rallied for a 70-67 win over Eureka. Zoran LaFrombois added 24 points, six assists, six steals and hit a 3/4-court buzzer beater to end the third quarter, during which St. Ignatius outscored Eureka 25-17 after trailing by six at the half. John Komotios tacked on 14 points and six assists for St. Ignatius, which improved to 8-3 overall, 4-2 in Western 7-B play. TJ Carr paced Eureka with 19 points, while Gavin Bates settled for 16 when his 3-point attempt was blocked at the buzzer. The Lions, who hit 14 3-pointers, fell to 3-6, 1-3.