Saturday's western Montana sports roundup: Unranked Bigfork upsets No. 3 Loyola girls

Girls basketball
Unranked Bigfork upset Class B No. 3 Loyola Sacred Heart in Bigfork, 54-37. Emma Berreth had a double-double for the Valkyries with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Bigfork took a two-point lead into halftime and came out of the locker room on fire, outscoring Loyola 24-11 in the third period. The Valkyries also got nine points from Callie Martinz and eight from Callie Gambala. Loyola (8-2) was led by Lani Walker's 12 points.
Unranked Thompson Falls (9-2) scored a 68-52 upset win over Class B No. 5 Anaconda on the road behind 23 points from Jody Detlaff. Megan Baxter added 15 and Ellie Baxter 13 for the Blue Hawks.
Missoula Sentinel bounced back from a Thursday loss to win at Butte, 65-38. Challis Westwater scored 14 points, and Olivia Huntsinger and Brooke Stayner each had 13 for the Spartans.
Class B No. 8 Eureka took a one-point lead into the fourth quarter and finished strong in a 55-49 win over St. Ignatius. Katie Schmidt scored 15 points and Kyla Bohne added 13 for the Lions. Sydney Brander scored 19 points for the Bulldogs.
Clark Fork raced out to a 35-14 halftime lead in a 56-43 road win over St. Regis. The Mountain Cats got 17 points from Isabella Pereira, 15 from Cassie Green and 14 from Lanie Crabb. Macy Hill had 17 points to pace the Tigers.
Philipsburg pummeled Darby, 80-30. Reece Pitcher paced the Prospectors with 22 points and Asha Comings added 21. Amber Anderson led the Tigers with 14 points.
Class AA No. 2 Helena Capital held off Kalispell Glacier 48-40. Emma Anderson scored 14 points for the Wolfpack. Dani Bartsch had 16 points for the Bruins.
Class AA No. 4 Helena High held off Kalispell Flathead, 46-41. Akilah Kubi and Molly Winters each had 10 points for the Bravettes.
Frenchtown was outscored 28-16 over the middle two quarters in a 49-40 road loss to Dillon. Sadie Smith had 12 points for the Broncs.
Browning bowled over Libby, 62-16. Riley Boltz led the Loggers with seven points. Tatum Running Crane had 20 for Browning.
Arlee outscored Deer Lodge 33-20 in the second half for a 49-42 home victory. Cheyenne Pablo paced Arlee with 10 points. Taryn Lamb had 18 for Deer Lodge.
Class A No. 5 Hamilton dropped a 38-31 decision against Butte Central, suffering its first conference loss. The Broncs are now 6-2 overall, 3-1 in the Southwest A. The Maroons moved to 6-1, 3-1.
Class C No. 5 Charlo scored a 59-41 road win over Noxon to move to 8-0 overall, 7-0 in the Western 14-C.
Class C No. 4 Seeley-Swan moved to 9-0 overall, 7-0 in the Western 13-C with a 72-25 road win over Valley Christian.
Boys basketball
Ross McPherson scored 15 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked the potentially game-tying shot as St. Ignatius rallied for a 70-67 win over Eureka. Zoran LaFrombois added 24 points, six assists, six steals and hit a 3/4-court buzzer beater to end the third quarter, during which St. Ignatius outscored Eureka 25-17 after trailing by six at the half. John Komotios tacked on 14 points and six assists for St. Ignatius, which improved to 8-3 overall, 4-2 in Western 7-B play. TJ Carr paced Eureka with 19 points, while Gavin Bates settled for 16 when his 3-point attempt was blocked at the buzzer. The Lions, who hit 14 3-pointers, fell to 3-6, 1-3.
Class C No. 6 Valley Christian moved to 11-0 with a 58-42 road win over Seeley-Swan. Riley Reimer led the Eagles with 15 points. Jason James led the Blackhawks with 20.
Class AA No. 1 Missoula Sentinel improved to 7-0 with an 86-50 home win over Butte. Alex Germer scored 28 points and had eight rebounds for the Spartans. Tony Frohlich-Fair added 16 points and seven assists. Parker Lindsay had 10 points on 5-of-5 shooting. Sentinel racked up 13 treys, including five by Germer.
Weston Price scored 20 points in leading Kalispell Glacier over Helena Capital, 47-44. Tyler Tenney scored 15 for the Bruins.
Kalispell Flathead doubled up on Helena High, 51-24. Joston Cripe tallied 17 points and Hunter Hickey 15 for the Braves.
Butte Central outlasted Hamilton in overtime, 60-54. Boston Drake paced the Broncs with 15 points.
Class B No. 3 Deer Lodge posted a 57-45 win over Arlee. Aidan Thompson led the Wardens with 20 points. Levi Fullerton scored nine points for the Warriors.
Thompson Falls topped Anaconda, 60-50. Dante Micheli scored 18 points and Nathan Schraeder 17 for the Blue Hawks.
Philipsburg outscored Darby 25-11 in the fourth quarter to turn a 32-27 lead into a 57-38 home win. Brian Ward had nine of his game-high 16 points in the fourth quarter for the Prospectors, who got 11 points from Preston Metesh and 10 from Andrew Tallon.
Charlo outscored Noxon 24-16 in the third quarter to erase a one-point halftime deficit on its way to a 61-52 road win. Roper Edwards scored 18 for Charlo, while Phillip Marquez was right behind with 17. Brody Hill and Jeriko Smith-Roach each had 16 points for Noxon.
Drummond allowed Knute Hereim to go off for 25 points in a 46-38 home loss to White Sulphur Springs. Colt Parsons scored 11 points to lead Drummond, which trailed 25-21 at the half and 38-28 after three quarters,
Men's college tennis
Montana dropped dual meets to UNLV and New Mexico State in Las Vegas Saturday. The Grizzlies lost 4-0 to the Runnin' Rebels and finished the day with a 4-1 loss to the Aggies. Sam Nicholson earned the singles win against NMSU. On Friday, Montana (1-4) fell to Weber State, 4-2.
Women's college tennis
Montana dropped a 7-0 decision at Washington State Saturday. The Grizzlies fell to 1-2. On Friday, they beat NAIA Lewis-Clark State, 7-0, in Lewiston, Idaho. Montana benefited from singles wins by Julia Ronney, Olivia Oosterbaan, Lauren Dunlap, Maria Goheen, Ivayla Mitkova and Alex Walker.
Junior hockey
The Missoula Jr. Bruins earned a thrilling 5-4 overtime win at Helena Friday. Shane Dotto scored the game-winner at 1:18 in the extra period. Dotto and Liam Bland each finished with two goals for Missoula (17-10, 2 overtime losses).