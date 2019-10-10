Seeley-Swan football player Dakota Wood and St. Ignatius volleyball player Sydney Brander were voted Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.
Wood scored three touchdowns in leading the Blackhawks to a big victory at Victor last Friday. He struck paydirt on two 10-yard runs and one 65-yard pass reception.
Brander buried 14 kills and added 15 digs in leading St. Ignatius to a home win over Loyola last Saturday, 25-19, 27-25, 11-25, 25-18.
Each week, we will nominate four boys and four girls for the honor “Prep Athletes of the Week.”
Readers will be able to vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear by noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting will be open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition each week and will appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.