Sentinel girls soccer pulls off second-half comeback against Flathead

MISSOULA — The Sentinel girls soccer team rallied from a 1-0 deficit by scoring two goals in the final 13 minutes to escape with a 2-1 win against Kalispell Flathead on Tuesday in Missoula.
The Spartans, who improved to 6-0-3, took their first lead when Jayden Salisbury secured the win by scoring in the 79th minute after dribbling around defenders. The goal avoided another tie game between the two teams, who played to a 3-3 draw earlier in the season.
"It felt like we won the state tournament for a second," Sentinel coach Dan Lochridge said of Salisbury's goal. "It was such a big goal. It was so important. We're looking at the postseason and want to host and not have to travel during COVID times and sit on buses for hours and hours wearing masks.
"It was so huge. We erupted, the bench was jumping around. We knew there was no time left and eventually the whistle blew win the next minute, which felt like an hour."
Flathead had jumped up 1-0 when Montana commit Skyleigh Thompson scored on a penalty kick in the 58th minute. Sentinel tied the game nine minutes later when Shaye Ewing scored with an assist from Audrey McElmurry following a free kick in the 67th minute.
"I think we snuck away with that one," Lochridge said. "Flathead played so well, they pressured us and had so many more shots on goal."
Soccer
The Sentinel boys scored a 3-0 win over visiting Flathead, getting goals from Tait Kuchenbrod in the sixth minute, Hunter Chatriand in the 40th minute and Alex Levchenko in the 74th minute.
The Hellgate girls got a pair of goals from Lucia Baker in a 3-1 road win at Helena High. Baker's goals put the Knights up 2-0 in the first half, and Ashley Young pushed their lead to 3-1 with a second-half goal on a free kick. Logan Todorovich had Helena's lone goal, late in the first half.
The Hellgate boys improved to 10-0-1 with a 7-0 victory at Helena High, staying in first place in the Western AA.
The Loyola boys scored in the second half to force a 1-1 tie against Corvallis. Chris Gonzalez put the Blue Devils up 1-0 when he scored on a penalty kick in the eighth minute; it was the lone shot on goal Corvallis managed. The Rams tied the game in the 67th minute when Alex Kirkus scored with an assist from Raef Konzen. Corvallis goalie Hunter Linnewah finished with two saves.
The Corvallis girls pulled away from Loyola with four second-half goals on their way to a 5-0 win. Sydney Wolsky started the scoring with a goal in the 20th minute, assisted by Ella Dowd. Mikayla King added goals in the 47th and 55th minutes, Kiera Davis made it 4-0 in the 60th minute and Kenzie Gross closed out the scoring in the 67th minute. The Breakers dropped to 2-2-1.
The Big Sky girls were unable to find the back of the net in a 1-0 loss to Glacier, falling to 3-3-2. Glacier's Kenzie Williams scored on a free kick in the 33rd minute, helping the Wolfpack improve to 8-3-0 to remain in first place in the Western AA.
The Columbia Falls girls scored four second-half goals to break a 2-2 tie at the intermission and earn a 6-2 win over Polson. Tia Mercer gave Polson a 1-0 lead with a goal in the second minute, assisted by Autumn Burland. Burland tied the score 2-2 in the 31st minute, assisted by Kyla Heiser.
Volleyball
Loyola earned a four-set win against Hamilton, 25-21, 25-10, 22-25, 25-20. Natalie Clevenger, Ella Spinder, Taylor Jansen and Molly McHugh all had four kills for the Breakers. Denning added six blocks and eight digs, while McHugh tallied 26 assists and three aces.
Hellgate took the first set from Butte on the road but dropped the next three in a four-set loss, 22-25, 25-18, 25-17, 25-16. The Knights scored the final three points to win the first set after it was tied 22-22.
Seeley-Swan rolled to a three-set win over Clark Fork after a tight first set, 25-20, 25-8, 25-12. Bethany Hoag paced the Blackhawks with seven kills, Jordan Johnson led with 14 assists, and Klaire Kovatch led with six digs and five blocks, tied for the lead with four aces, and added four kills and one assist. Ava Thornsberry also had four aces for Seeley-Swan.
Thompson Falls ran away with a three-set victory against Troy, 25-15, 25-12, 25-7. Troy's Talise Becquart had 11 digs, three kills, two blocks and one ace, all team highs, in the loss.
Hot Springs earned a four-set win at Plains, 25-9, 25-11, 23-25, 25-17. Savannah Roosma led Hot Springs with 10 aces and five blocks, Lizzy Fisher had nine assists and four digs, and Katelyn Christensen had seven kills and four digs. Plains' Madison Elliott led the team with four kills and one block, Dacia Black added four digs and two aces, Piper Bergstrom had six assists and one block, Lexa Craft added four digs and Kaylah Standeford had two aces.
Cross country
At the Stumptown Triangular in Whitefish, Flathead's Lilli Rumsey Eash won the girls race by running a 19:13.96 to edge out teammate Madelaine Jellison by about 21 seconds. Whitefish's Mason Genovese won the boys race in 17:34.31, beating out Columbia Falls' Seth Umbriaco by about five seconds. No team titles were handed out.
At the Whitefish Cross Country Invite, Ronan's Brant Heiner won the boys race in 16:16.09, topping Eureka's Chaidh Lochridge by about 84 seconds. Eureka, however, won the team title with a score of 31; Ronan was second with a 34. In the girls race, Frenchtown's Abigail Sherwood ran a 21:33.60 to win by about 37 seconds against Polson's Karli Owens. Polson, however, ran away with the team title, scoring a 20 to second-place Frenchtown's 48.
At the St. Ignatius Meet, St. Ignatius' Cedar Hunt squeaked out a win in the girls race in 22:39.41, crossing the finish line just 0.25 seconds ahead of Thompson Falls' Ellie Baxter. Thompson Falls won the team title with a score of 47; Deer Lodge was second with a 60. In the boys race, Thompson Falls' Justin Morgan won in 16:58.98, winning by about 34 seconds against St. Ignatius' Thomas Nuila as the Blue Hawks captured the team title with a score of 51 to St. Ignatius' 62.
