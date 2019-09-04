Sentinel golfer Jaden Dennis and Loyola Sacred Heart soccer player Lani Walker were both voted the Prep Athletes of the Week, which is sponsored by Republic Services. The vote, which ran Sunday through Tuesday, was the first one of the 2019-20 high school sports season.
Dennis, a junior, won the MCPS Invitational golf tournament last Tuesday, Aug. 27. He finished the 36-hole event with a 2-under score of 70-72-142.
Walker, a sophomore, scored four goals last Friday and tallied an assist in a 6-1 win over Bigfork. She added two more goals in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Livingston.
Each week, we will nominate four boys and four girls for the honor “Prep Athletes of the Week.”
Readers will be able to vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear by noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting will be open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition each week and will appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.