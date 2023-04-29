High school softball
Missoula Sentinel outlasted Helena Capital in a Saturday slugfest, 11-9, in Missoula. The game was tied at 9-9 in the sixth when the Spartans' Makenna Thorson put down a sacrifice bunt that scored the go-ahead run. Emma Ries had four hits for the hosts, including a double. Charlee Hoover earned the pitching win in relief of Rylee Crane.
Missoula Big Sky dropped a 10-7 home decision to Helena on Saturday. The Bengals raced to a 5-0 lead in the first inning and stayed in front. Grace Hood and Kyler Latrielle each had a home run for the Eagles.
Frenchtown rolled to a 10-1 home win over Havre on Saturday. Kendra Jacobs had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs for the Broncs. She also picked up the pitching win, allowing one run before being replaced with one out in the third frame.
People are also reading…
Polson dropped a 6-2 decision to Have on Saturday morning in Frenchtown. Nikki Kendall had a home run and Carli Maley finished with a team-high three hits for the Pirates.
Columbia Falls held off Townsend for a 10-7 win Saturday in Frenchtown. Kyrah Trenke, Demye Rensel and Aspen Dawson all hit a home run for the Wildkats.
Ronan blanked Dillon in Frenchtown, 14-0. Tyariah Morigeau and Kaydynce Santos combined to throw a shutout for the Maidens, with the former going three frames and the latter two. Santos also had two singles.
Libby beat Stevensville Saturday in Frenchtown, 8-4. Vincent had three hits for the Loggers, including a double. Foss earned the pitching win, allowing four earned runs on 10 hits with six strikeouts.
High school track & field
Missoula Big Sky's Johnnie Stout won the javelin and shot put in the Big Sky Quad on Friday at Missoula County Stadium. The senior threw 44-9 in the shot put and 150-0 in the javelin. To see complete results, log on to athletic.net.