High school softball

Missoula Sentinel outlasted Helena Capital in a Saturday slugfest, 11-9, in Missoula. The game was tied at 9-9 in the sixth when the Spartans' Makenna Thorson put down a sacrifice bunt that scored the go-ahead run. Emma Ries had four hits for the hosts, including a double. Charlee Hoover earned the pitching win in relief of Rylee Crane.

Missoula Big Sky dropped a 10-7 home decision to Helena on Saturday. The Bengals raced to a 5-0 lead in the first inning and stayed in front. Grace Hood and Kyler Latrielle each had a home run for the Eagles.

Frenchtown rolled to a 10-1 home win over Havre on Saturday. Kendra Jacobs had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs for the Broncs. She also picked up the pitching win, allowing one run before being replaced with one out in the third frame.

Polson dropped a 6-2 decision to Have on Saturday morning in Frenchtown. Nikki Kendall had a home run and Carli Maley finished with a team-high three hits for the Pirates.

Columbia Falls held off Townsend for a 10-7 win Saturday in Frenchtown. Kyrah Trenke, Demye Rensel and Aspen Dawson all hit a home run for the Wildkats.

Ronan blanked Dillon in Frenchtown, 14-0. Tyariah Morigeau and Kaydynce Santos combined to throw a shutout for the Maidens, with the former going three frames and the latter two. Santos also had two singles.

Libby beat Stevensville Saturday in Frenchtown, 8-4. Vincent had three hits for the Loggers, including a double. Foss earned the pitching win, allowing four earned runs on 10 hits with six strikeouts.

High school track & field

Missoula Big Sky's Johnnie Stout won the javelin and shot put in the Big Sky Quad on Friday at Missoula County Stadium. The senior threw 44-9 in the shot put and 150-0 in the javelin. To see complete results, log on to athletic.net.