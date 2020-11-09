Hellgate's Arthur named Western AA Conference boys soccer player of the year

Missoula Hellgate's Beckett Arthur has been named Western AA Conference boys soccer player of the year after leading the Knights to their second straight state championship last month.

Arthur is one of four Knights that received boys all-state honors along with Lars Thorne-Thomsen, Marcus Anderson and Reggie Duce. Sentinel's Hunter Chatriand and Tait Kuchenbrod also made the list along with Kalispell Glacier's Diego Mendoza, Eli Mildren and Braden Nitschelm.

Missoula boys earning all-conference honors were Hellgate's Felix Hahn and Jonah Teasdale and Sentinel's Camdin Dirnberger, Jayce Gerstle and Aaron Stanicar.

Kenzie Williams of Glacier was named Western AA girls player of the year. She was joined on the all-state list by Sentinel's Faith Marshall and Karlee Sperry, Hellgate's Sophia Pierce and Clara Tallent and Big Sky's Mazey Kasberg.

Missoula girls making the all-conference list were Big Sky's Miya Nash, Hellgate's Carmen Anderson and Lucia Baker and Sentinel's Lilly Allen, Kassidy Kirgan and Haley Wolsky.

Bill Speltz

