Hellgate's Marcus Anderson, Big Sky's Mazey Kasberg garner recognition from Missoulian/Republic Services

Depending on your perspective, there aren't many things more exciting in sports than a 0-0 soccer match heading into the final minute of overtime.

That's what went down at Fort Missoula last fall between Missoula Hellgate and Kalispell Glacier in the boys' State AA title tilt. The two dominant programs were exhausted and gutting out the final bit of a grueling match hoping for some lightning to strike before the fireworks and drama that come with a shootout for a title.

Senior Marcus Anderson had one last magical moment in his high school career.

He rifled a shot from the top-left corner of the 18-yard box with under a minute left in the second OT. As the ball let loose off his right foot, he quickly dropped to a knee watching as his shot flew around a defender and Glacier keeper John Pyron into the far right corner.

And with that, the Knights won the title 1-0 in wild fashion to take their sixth state title in the past seven seasons and extend their run of lossless seasons to three in a row — the team did have a pair of ties last fall.

At the time, Anderson was just happy the match ended right then and there. Looking back, the moment was a magical, storybook ending for his high school career and a tale he and his dad will be able to tell for a long time.

"It's pretty crazy to think about," Jay Anderson, Hellgate's coach and Marcus' dad, said. "I've coached him for four years and the fact that he happens to be my son, it was his senior year, and just the way it happened in the waning moments of the second overtime, just everything about it was storybook kind of amazing.

" ... I can't tell you how many people have come up to me between now and then and just have been like 'Oh, I saw it on TV or I was there standing right behind the goal.'"

Anderson ended his high school career with three state titles and recorded double-digit goals and assists each of his varsity seasons in 2019, '20 and '21. He will head to Fort Lewis College in Colorado to play at the next level.

While the wins didn't come as often as the other AA girls programs in town, Missoula Big Sky could always rely on some magic from Mazey Kasberg. She had a few major highlight moments before her soccer career takes its next step to Westminster College in Utah.

Kasberg scored five goals in an 8-0 route over Butte and played a key role for the Eagles program over the last few seasons.

But beyond her play, she showed her coach a competitive fire. She bounced back from an ACL tear that happened right after the end of her junior season. She recovered, and showed out enough to get the chance to achieve her goal of playing in college.

"She's very determined and she's very hard on herself in a lot of ways too," Eagles coach Meagan Auch said. "She knows she should be able to do a lot, but she also puts a lot on her shoulders. This last year if we weren't winning she'd take it upon herself that it was her fault because she wasn't scoring."

That drive to want to win carried her, and the Eagles, even if it wasn't always warranted in such a team oriented sport like soccer.

"Coming back to her senior year after not playing a ton of club because she was still rehabbing, she just really went at it," Auch said. "She was bound and determined that wasn't going to keep her from playing. ... She's going on to play now which is awesome, because that is what she wanted all along."

