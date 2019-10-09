BUTTE — It's been a rocky season for the Missoula Big Sky boys soccer team, but on Tuesday the team enjoyed a gem of an afternoon at Jeremy Bullock Memorial Soccer Fields.
The Eagles posted their second win of the season at the expense of the winless Butte Bulldogs, 3-0. Big Sky benefited from an own goal early in the second half and then added goals by Alfredo Garcia and multi-sport standout Liam Johnson.
The own goal set the tone in the second half. Several Bulldogs were aiming to help keeper Logan Roepe on a corner kick. One of those defenders knocked the ball into his own goal on a header.
You have free articles remaining.
Joshua Veach was credited with the shutout in net for the Eagles.
Coached by Louis Johnston, Big Sky improved to 2-9. The Eagles will shoot for a major upset Thursday when they play host to undefeated crosstown rival Missoula Hellgate at 3 p.m.
Missoulian staff