BUTTE — It's been a rocky season for the Missoula Big Sky boys soccer team, but on Tuesday the team enjoyed a gem of an afternoon at Jeremy Bullock Memorial Soccer Fields.

The Eagles posted their second win of the season at the expense of the winless Butte Bulldogs, 3-0. Big Sky benefited from an own goal early in the second half and then added goals by Alfredo Garcia and multi-sport standout Liam Johnson.

The own goal set the tone in the second half. Several Bulldogs were aiming to help keeper Logan Roepe on a corner kick. One of those defenders knocked the ball into his own goal on a header.

Joshua Veach was credited with the shutout in net for the Eagles.

Coached by Louis Johnston, Big Sky improved to 2-9. The Eagles will shoot for a major upset Thursday when they play host to undefeated crosstown rival Missoula Hellgate at 3 p.m.

Missoulian staff

