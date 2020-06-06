Missoula Hellgate boys soccer standout Dane Becker nets Missoulian/Republic Services honor

MISSOULA — Considering the dynasty he's built at Missoula Hellgate, coach Jay Anderson's words of praise for Dane Becker are enough to give you goosebumps.
"He's one of the best leaders I've ever had," said the coach, who has guided the Knights to five state crowns and nine state championship game berths in 12 years.
"Not only is he a good communicator talking with his teammates, but he leads by example. Practice, games, it doesn't matter. He's always busting his tail."
Lauded as Western AA Conference player of the year this past fall, the two-year captain Becker was a force at center midfielder. In November he guided the Knights to their fourth state championship in five years.
"Playing on the home turf with the fans watching, just playing with the people I've been on the same team since I was 10 one last time, it was great," Becker said of a 2-1 win over Bozeman in the State AA final at Fort Missoula.
"We blended a lot better than any other Hellgate team has in the past, in my opinion. We were super good friends. We joked around a lot, but as soon as practice hit there wasn't a single guy that wouldn't work hard."
In a sport where goal scorers typically grab headlines, Becker dominates in a different way.
"Scoring goals is always fun," he offered, "but I like sitting back and watching the play develop and making sure everyone is in the right space. Just helping them out, making sure I'm talking to them about what they want to do. Just kind of organizing as we go."
Anderson has a slightly different way of explaining Becker's impact.
"He's confident, so he's not afraid to tell the younger players the expectations," Anderson said. "If someone is not working hard, he'll call them out on it. He does it in a good way though. He just has high expectations and he wants his friends and teammates to succeed."
Becker's skill set has drawn attention from college recruiters. The two at the top of his list are UC Davis and Fort Lewis.
He wants to play in college, but he's leaning toward waiting until 2021 because of all the "craziness" with the coronavirus pandemic. If he does wait, he'll keep his soccer skills sharp with one more season on the U19 Missoula Strikers.
