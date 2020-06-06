Missoula Hellgate boys soccer standout Dane Becker nets Missoulian/Republic Services honor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MISSOULA — Considering the dynasty he's built at Missoula Hellgate, coach Jay Anderson's words of praise for Dane Becker are enough to give you goosebumps.

"He's one of the best leaders I've ever had," said the coach, who has guided the Knights to five state crowns and nine state championship game berths in 12 years.

"Not only is he a good communicator talking with his teammates, but he leads by example. Practice, games, it doesn't matter. He's always busting his tail."

Lauded as Western AA Conference player of the year this past fall, the two-year captain Becker was a force at center midfielder. In November he guided the Knights to their fourth state championship in five years.

"Playing on the home turf with the fans watching, just playing with the people I've been on the same team since I was 10 one last time, it was great," Becker said of a 2-1 win over Bozeman in the State AA final at Fort Missoula.

"We blended a lot better than any other Hellgate team has in the past, in my opinion. We were super good friends. We joked around a lot, but as soon as practice hit there wasn't a single guy that wouldn't work hard."