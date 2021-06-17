Missoula Hellgate's Beckett Arthur earns recognition from Missoulian/Republic Services

As for his relationship between the pitch and the hardwood, Arthur takes what he learned playing midfield to guard, seeing the floor the same way he sees the pitch to telegraph plays and see things before others do.

He is a smooth player, his high school head coach Jay Anderson said, who is one of those athletes that can excel at any sport he goes at.

“He’s just one of those natural athletes,” Anderson said. “ … He probably could have played either sport in college but I think soccer has been his love since he was little. He’s gifted.”

Arthur isn’t the most vocal of leaders, a role he had to grow into. He is more of a do-by-example leader, letting his play and worth ethic do the talking. But when he needs to, or when the competition ramps up, Arthur will be heard.

“Really he is one of those leaders that does by example,” Anderson said. “He can do a lot on the field. When he wants to he is very creative on the offensive end and can score goals, wrack up assists and things like that but also does work off the ball. This year as a senior, he definitely grew as one of those people working hard all the time. It’s really important that the other players — either his age or mostly the younger players — see that out of a captain. More than anything he is just a good person.”

