Missoula Loyola senior nets Missoulian/Republic Services honor in girls soccer

MISSOULA — While nobody is perfect, it would be hard to imagine a better fit for the Missoula Loyola girls soccer team the past four years than Sydney Koppang.
Through good times and bad, she inspired as a hard-driving catalyst. The Breakers were humbled often back in 2016 but gradually improved to the point where they scored their first conference championship this past fall.
Koppang, who earned all-league honors four years and all-state accolades three years, was the do-everything captain that will be extremely hard to replace. The midfielder could score goals in bunches but seemed just as content setting up her teammates.
"She set a really good example where she was just willing to go where her teammates needed her," Loyola fifth-year coach Stephanie Reardon said. "A couple times she even went in on defense when we had a player hurt, just encouraging the others.
"Sometimes it's easy to get stuck in a position and not be willing to play other positions. But with a small team like ours, we had to have girls that were willing to play new positions."
Koppang, who also started at guard for the undefeated Loyola girls basketball team and would have been a standout in track, built a reputation as a student athlete who never stopped pushing hard for success, finishing with a 3.9 grade point average. Her intelligence served her well on the soccer pitch.
"She really thinks ahead as far as where the ball is going to be, helping out on defense as well as offense," Reardon offered. "She has a really great shot but she was always willing to pass the ball. Then her work ethic, she was always striving to be better. She never gives up in a game."
Asked to sum up how far her team came in the four years Koppang was on the roster, Reardon responded with two words: "Really far." It wasn't just the hard work on the pitch that made that happen. It also took a little team promotion from mainstays like Koppang.
"That senior class, they were kind of the ones that started it," Reardon said. "They made sure we were a team playing together and used all of everyone's skills. They were big advocates for getting girls to play on the team and play a part on the team. We needed every player."
Koppang, who served as class vice president at Loyola, will attend Montana State in the fall.
