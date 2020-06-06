Missoula Loyola senior nets Missoulian/Republic Services honor in girls soccer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — While nobody is perfect, it would be hard to imagine a better fit for the Missoula Loyola girls soccer team the past four years than Sydney Koppang.

Through good times and bad, she inspired as a hard-driving catalyst. The Breakers were humbled often back in 2016 but gradually improved to the point where they scored their first conference championship this past fall.

Koppang, who earned all-league honors four years and all-state accolades three years, was the do-everything captain that will be extremely hard to replace. The midfielder could score goals in bunches but seemed just as content setting up her teammates.

"She set a really good example where she was just willing to go where her teammates needed her," Loyola fifth-year coach Stephanie Reardon said. "A couple times she even went in on defense when we had a player hurt, just encouraging the others.

"Sometimes it's easy to get stuck in a position and not be willing to play other positions. But with a small team like ours, we had to have girls that were willing to play new positions."