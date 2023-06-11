Missoula Sentinel senior Kassidy Kirgan locked down the net on the soccer pitch to help lock up a historic season for the Spartans. Her performance after returning from an injury made her a lock to be the Missoulian/Republic Services girls soccer player of the year.

The Spartans finished the season as the state runner-up in Class AA despite entering as the No. 3 seed from the Western AA conference. It was their second-ever state title game appearance and their first since 2015.

To get to the final round, Kirgan scored what proved to be the winning penalty kick in the top of the fifth and final frame against Billings West in the semifinals in Missoula. She then made a save in the bottom of the fifth to secure the victory and a trip to the title game.

Kirgan led the Spartans to the title tilt while wearing a brace on her left arm because she had previously dislocated her elbow, which forced her to miss the first half of the season. She’ll be continuing playing soccer at NCAA Division I Seattle University.

“When I was (injured), I was doing my best to lead, and that’s super hard when I’m watching someone else at my position, just wishing I was out there with my teammates,” she said in October at the start of the playoffs. “When I got back, it just opened my mindset for everything. I was so motivated and fired up.”

Boys soccer

Columbia Falls junior Kai Golan put together a clutch performance on the biggest stage to lead the Wildcats to their first State A boys soccer championship in 17 years. That helped him become the Missoulian/Republic Services boys soccer player of the year.

Golan, a midfielder and forward, scored a hat trick during a nine-minute stretch in the first half to give the Wildcats a 4-0 lead in the championship game. He added an assist in the second half as they beat the Livingston Rangers 5-2 on their home field.

Golan’s strong outing came after he kicked an extra point in the football team’s Class A quarterfinal playoff win at home earlier in the day. He also scored once in the Wildcats’ 2-0 semifinal win over Loyola Sacred Heart, and he had an assist in the 2-0 quarterfinal win over Billings Central.

The victory gave the Wildcats an undefeated season (15-0) for the first time in school history after they had lost to rival Whitefish in the state title game each of the previous two seasons. It was also a redemptive moment for Golan, who broke his back in the 2021 state championship game and then wore a plastic back brace for sixth months.

“I had some serious doubts in my mind, I’m not going to lie,” Golan said after the title game about the likelihood he would even play this year. “I thought, I’m not sure I’ll win a state championship. I knew we’d have a good team, but I wasn’t sure I’d be part of it.”