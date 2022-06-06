Frenchtown's Sadie Smith pitches way to award from Missoulian/Republic Services

121 plus 99 plus 108 plus 110 equals 438. That’s how many pitches Frenchtown’s Sadie Smith threw across four games on championship Saturday at the State A softball tournament.

The senior tossed every pitch for the Broncs over a nearly nine-hour stretch on the last day of the three-day tournament in Hamilton. Her Herculean effort in the circle helped Frenchtown pull off a comeback for the ages to capture its first state championship since 2016 after finishing as the 2021 runner-up.

The Broncs became the first team since 2011 to come through the loser-out bracket and force a second title game in the double-elimination tournament. They then became the first team since 2007 to force and win that second title contest.

Smith’s performance at state capped off an impressive campaign in which she was named a first-team all-state selection for the second consecutive season. It also tipped the scales in her favor to be chosen as the softball player of the year by the Missoulian/Republic Services.

“She’s so remarkable for what she does with the skills she has,” Frenchtown coach Eli Field said. “She’s not a big, powerful kid. She mixes and moves it. The changeup went away, she lost her grip on it. The inside of the arm was getting sore. The curveball was going away. We had to go to rise and screw. But that’s her, she’s so adaptable.”

Smith limited teams to three earned runs and three walks while striking out 23 batters over 28 innings on the final day of the tournament. The Broncs won three consecutive games — 5-4 over Polson, 7-2 over Billings Central and 7-4 over Billings Central — to battle back for the crown after losing 4-3 to Billings Central in the first game of the day.

In six games at state, Smith surrendered five earned runs, struck out 33 batters and walked six in 40 innings. She pitched the Broncs to a second-round 5-2 win over Laurel as they avenged their only regular-season loss and a third-round 15-1 win over Northeast A champion Havre.

Smith ended the season with just 23 earned runs allowed for a miniscule 1.21 earned-run average. Of the 132 1/3 innings she pitched, almost exactly one-third of those, 44, were 1-2-3 innings.

Furthermore, she struck out 177 batters (55 looking) compared to 13 walks, a ratio of 13.6 strikeouts per walk. She limited opponents to a .223 batting average and posted a .990 WHIP.

Smith also made an impact at the plate while hitting second in the order. She posted a .506 batting average and a .759 slugging percentage. She led the team in hits (44) and doubles (12) and ranked second in RBIs (32).

“I think I can remember every kid that’s ever played for me,” Field said. “But you know what I’m going to remember? 450 pitches. 450 pitches against a great hitting team and you found a way to get yourself and the rest of your team a state title. Just amazing.”

