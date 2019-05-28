Twenty-one Missoula-area softball players from the Southwest A earned all-state or all-conference recognition.
Hamilton, which placed third at state, and Frenchtown, which finish fourth, each had three players make the all-state team and the all-conference first team. Hamilton's trio is senior Sophia Doyle, senior pitcher Jorden Taggart and junior Mikayln Brickley. Frenchtown's three selections are senior outfielder Cassidy Moen, senior shortstop Taylor Garren and junior pitcher Claire Bagnell. Stevensville senior Haley Kampka and junior Syd Paul made the all-state team, as did Corvallis junior Ashlynn Nixon.
Landing on the all-conference second team are Stevensville's Ashlin Hiller, Dani Trangmoe and Kaylee Berning; Frenchtown's MiKaela Field and Layne Bauer; Corvallis' Maria Hickey and Sami Knapp; and Hamilton's Abby Johnson.
The all-conference honorable mentions include Frenchtown senior Hailey Arthur, Hamilton sophomore Maggie Ringer, Stevensville sophomore Maddie Sims and Corvallis freshman Macee Greenwood.