Thirteen Missoula-area softball players from the Northwest A earned all-state or all-conference honors.

Polson, which placed second at state, led all teams with three all-state selections. The Pirates' honorees are sophomore shortstop Josie Caye, senior first baseman Paige Noyes and senior pitcher Lauren Vergeront.

Ronan put two players on the all-state team: senior shortstop Emilie Corley and sophomore pitcher Macao Jackson.

Polson senior catcher Kaylanna DesJarlais earned first-team all-conference honors.

Landing on the all-conference second team are Polson freshman pitcher Katelyne Druyvestein, Polson senior right fielder Lisa Costilla and Ronan junior infielder Madison Clairmont.

The all-conference honorable mentions include Polson sophomore infielder SaVanna Carpentier, Polson sophomore infielder Kobbey Smith, Polson freshman utility player Kallie Finkbeiner and Ronan junior infielder Regan Clairmont.

—Missoulian staff

