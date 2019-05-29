Thirteen Missoula-area softball players from the Northwest A earned all-state or all-conference honors.
Polson, which placed second at state, led all teams with three all-state selections. The Pirates' honorees are sophomore shortstop Josie Caye, senior first baseman Paige Noyes and senior pitcher Lauren Vergeront.
Ronan put two players on the all-state team: senior shortstop Emilie Corley and sophomore pitcher Macao Jackson.
Polson senior catcher Kaylanna DesJarlais earned first-team all-conference honors.
Landing on the all-conference second team are Polson freshman pitcher Katelyne Druyvestein, Polson senior right fielder Lisa Costilla and Ronan junior infielder Madison Clairmont.
The all-conference honorable mentions include Polson sophomore infielder SaVanna Carpentier, Polson sophomore infielder Kobbey Smith, Polson freshman utility player Kallie Finkbeiner and Ronan junior infielder Regan Clairmont.
—Missoulian staff