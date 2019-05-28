{{featured_button_text}}
Thirteen Missoula-area softball players earned all-state or all-conference honors in the Western B-C.

Florence, which took second at state, led the way with three all-state selections: pitcher Shannon Byrne, pitcher Kasidy Yeoman and infielder Dani Zahn. Byrne and Yeoman made the all-conference first team, while Zahn was on the second team.

Loyola pitcher McKenna Bessette and Kayla Hickethier were both named all-state and first-team all-conference. Plains/Hot Springs pitcher Kassidy Kenzie and outfielder Sydney Jackson picked up all-state honors, with Kenzie making the all-conference first team and Jackson landing on the second.

Mission-Arlee-Charlo junior catcher Azia Umphrey also made the all-state team.

Rounding out the all-conference first team are MAC senior pitcher Tomi Brazill and Loyola senior catcher Carly Tipp.

The all-conference second team includes Florence's Emily Kinnaman, Plains/Hot Springs' Kenzie Angle and MAC's Frankie Smith.

