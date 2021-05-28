Polson one win from State A finals; Sentinel stays alive with loser-out wins

BUTTE — When Mckenna Hanson’s sixth inning three-run homer cleared the fence and temporarily broke the game open, there was a feeling of, “Is it really going to be this easy?”
In short, the answer was no, as the Polson Pirates went on to defeat the Lewistown Golden Eagles 5-4 Friday at Stodden Park.
Trailing 5-0 with one out in the bottom of the sixth, Lewistown’s Maddison Affolder got to second base thanks to a throwing error to first base on a grounder to third. Eagles starting pitcher Jessica Morgan smacked a double in the left-centerfield gap to put runners on second and third.
Both of those runners scored on another infield throwing error by Polson. The error was once again followed by a double, this time by Eliazar Southard, to put runners at second and third again.
Polson ace Katelyne Druyvestein struck out the next batter. Riley Anderson then bunted for a hit, scoring Chelsea Jensen from third. Polson coach Jami Hanson insisted that Anderson ran too far inside the baseline on her way to first, but the umpires said play on.
With runners on first and third and one out, Southard scored on a wonderfully executed double steal. Druyvestein fanned the next batter to end the frame.
After Polson went quietly in the top of the seventh, Druyvestein trotted back out to the circle with ice water in her veins.
“I knew I didn’t need to get riled up because we had some things going on with the (umpires) in the sixth inning,” she said. “And so I knew we had to come back calm and cool, just like we were in the beginning of the game.”
The left-handed junior struck out the first two batters on seven pitches. A pair of Golden Eagles managed to reach base with two outs, but Druyvestein sat down the final batter on strikes to end the game.
Druyvestein struck out 14, walked one and scattered five hits over seven innings with 125 pitches.
Morgan, her counterpart was also impressive. She struck out 10 over seven innings, gave up seven hits and walked one on 107 pitches.
Morgan’s one mistake, however, she paid for.
With two on and one out, Hanson stepped up to bat. The stiff breeze that was blowing straight in from right field had shifted. Now it was blowing right to left, looking at the field from behind home plate.
“I was super nervous. I wasn’t even thinking about what she was throwing me,” Hanson said. “I was just like, ‘I just want to hit it.’ And she threw one right down the middle and a little bit inside, and those are my favorite.”
The freshman launched one to deep right field, right down the foul line.
“I thought it was going foul,” she said. “It was definitely curving but I think the wind brought it back.”
Kobbey Smith went 2-for-3 with a run scored for Polson. Southard paced the Eagles offense, going 2-for-3 with a run scored.
Polson plays Laurel at 9 a.m. Saturday with a trip to the state championship on the line.
Laurel 5, Frenchtown 2
Frenchtown dropped into the loser out bracket Friday afternoon despite a fast start that saw Sadie Smith hit a solo homer in the first inning.
Ella Crookston earned the victory in the pitcher's circle for Laurel. The ace surrendered two runs on five hits over seven innings, striking out nine.
Smith took the loss for Frenchtown. She surrendered five runs on 11 hits over six innings, striking out six.
Laurel smacked one home run. Mia Andersen put one out in the second inning. The Locomotives totaled 11 hits. Lexie Stahlman, Cora Styles, Andersen and Josie Benson all managed two hits.
Cassidy Bagnell went 2 for 4 at the plate to lead Frenchtown.
Columbia Falls 14, Havre 4 (5 innings)
Syd Mann went 3 for 4 with three runs scored, Haylee Lawrence and Alyssa Blankenship both homered and Columbia Falls ended Havre's season with a 14-4 victory. Alyssa Oliver went 2 for 2 with a double and a walk, and Ellie Collins added a pair of singles in the Blue Ponies' final game.
CLASS AA
Sentinel 7, Billings West 6
Trailing 6-3 in the seventh inning, the Spartans rallied to reach Friday night's loser-takes-4th game against Kalispell Glacier in Kalispell.
The Spartans later advanced to Saturday's loser-takes-third game with a 6-0 win over Glacier. No stats were available at press time. Sentinel will play Billings Senior at 9 a.m. with a spot in the championship versus Belgrade on the line.
The big blow in Sentinel's four-run, seventh inning surge against West was Keena Kay's two-run home run, giving the Spartans a 7-6 lead.
Sentinel jumped to a 2-0 lead in the third inning. Morgan Holmes singled and scored on a ground out. Mac Wright also singled and scored.
West answered with two runs in the bottom half off Spartans pitcher Charlee Hoover. But Sentinel went back in front in the fifth when Wright hit a leadoff single and scored on a Kodi Fraser sacrifice fly.
West took its first lead in the bottom of the sixth, piling up four runs off pitcher Grace Hardy. The inning was highlighted by a two-run home run by Balsam.
Wright led the Spartans with three hits and three runs scored. Hardy picked up the pitching win, allowing four runs on six hits in three-plus innings of relief work.
Sentinel 8, Helena Capital 0
The Spartans started Friday with a loser out win over the Bruins. Charlee Hoover and Grace Hardy combined for the pitching shutout, with Hoover allowing just one hit with six strikeouts in the first four frames. Hardy took over in the fifth and allowed two hits with five strikeouts.
Addy Gaub led the Sentinel offense with three hits, including a double. Hardy, Haley Wolsky and Amy Taylor all smacked home runs for the Spartans. Wolsky collected a game-high three RBIs. Sentinel racked up a total of 10 hits to three for Capital.
Kalispell Glacier 14, Helena 1
The Wolfpack piled up 14 hits in eliminating the Bengals in a loser out game. Ella Farrell and Teagan Powell each collected two hits and three RBIs to lead Glacier.