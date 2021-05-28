Polson one win from State A finals; Sentinel stays alive with loser-out wins

“I knew I didn’t need to get riled up because we had some things going on with the (umpires) in the sixth inning,” she said. “And so I knew we had to come back calm and cool, just like we were in the beginning of the game.”

The left-handed junior struck out the first two batters on seven pitches. A pair of Golden Eagles managed to reach base with two outs, but Druyvestein sat down the final batter on strikes to end the game.

Druyvestein struck out 14, walked one and scattered five hits over seven innings with 125 pitches.

Morgan, her counterpart was also impressive. She struck out 10 over seven innings, gave up seven hits and walked one on 107 pitches.

Morgan’s one mistake, however, she paid for.

With two on and one out, Hanson stepped up to bat. The stiff breeze that was blowing straight in from right field had shifted. Now it was blowing right to left, looking at the field from behind home plate.

“I was super nervous. I wasn’t even thinking about what she was throwing me,” Hanson said. “I was just like, ‘I just want to hit it.’ And she threw one right down the middle and a little bit inside, and those are my favorite.”