Polson's Katelyn Druyvestein twirls her way to honor from Missoulian/Republic Services

MISSOULA — Despite being short in stature, Polson's Katelyn Druyvestein rose to the occasion time and time again this season, especially on the biggest stage of the year.

The left-handed junior went over 100 pitches thrown during the undefeated final at the State A softball tournament as the Pirates were locked in a scoreless tie with Laurel. The game went to extras, and Polson ended up winning 1-0 in nine innings as Druyvestein threw every pitch in a masterful performance.

She pitched again hours later in the state title game win over Frenchtown as she threw her fourth complete game in three days. In doing so, she led Polson to its first championship in nine years and its Class A record-extending eighth title, the first seven of which came between 2001-12.

Druyvestein’s performance at state, on top of a standout regular season, led her to being named the Missoulian’s softball player of the year.

“I can’t say enough about Katelyne,” Polson coach Jami Hanson said after the win over Laurel at the state tournament in Butte. “She keeps coming at you and showed it in that game.”