Polson's Katelyn Druyvestein twirls her way to honor from Missoulian/Republic Services

MISSOULA — Despite being short in stature, Polson's Katelyn Druyvestein rose to the occasion time and time again this season, especially on the biggest stage of the year.
The left-handed junior went over 100 pitches thrown during the undefeated final at the State A softball tournament as the Pirates were locked in a scoreless tie with Laurel. The game went to extras, and Polson ended up winning 1-0 in nine innings as Druyvestein threw every pitch in a masterful performance.
She pitched again hours later in the state title game win over Frenchtown as she threw her fourth complete game in three days. In doing so, she led Polson to its first championship in nine years and its Class A record-extending eighth title, the first seven of which came between 2001-12.
Druyvestein’s performance at state, on top of a standout regular season, led her to being named the Missoulian’s softball player of the year.
“I can’t say enough about Katelyne,” Polson coach Jami Hanson said after the win over Laurel at the state tournament in Butte. “She keeps coming at you and showed it in that game.”
Druyvestein dominated in the circle at the four-game tournament and put together an impressive pitching line against the top crop of teams in the state. She allowed only 17 hits and three earned runs over 30 innings while she struck out 49 batters and walked just four hitters.
Those numbers make her stats for the full season look even more impressive as Polson went 23-1-1, including 22-0 against Class A competition. She pitched in 24 of the Pirates’ 25 games, allowing just 75 hits and 24 earned runs over 118 innings while striking out 184 hitters and walking only 33 batters.
Druyvestein was named to the Class A all-state team for her success. She was also recognized as the Northwest A conference MVP on top of landing on the NWA all-conference team.
This was Druyvestein’s first full season as Polson’s ace pitcher. She was on varsity as a freshman in 2019, pitched at the State A tournament and came on in relief during the title game as the Pirates finished as the runner-up to Belgrade, which won its third crown in a row that year.
Even with her diminutive stature, Hanson said he could see Druyvestein going on to being a Division I pitcher. The scary thing for opposing teams: she still has one more high school season left next spring.
“She’s gone from being a bullpup as a freshman to being a bulldog as a junior,” Hanson said prior to the state tournament. “She’s tough. She’s a little fart that’s 5-foot-nothing and brings it every time she’s out there, every single pitch. She just fires it up there, and she does it with such finesse, too. It looks effortless. It’s impressive.”