Saturday high school softball box scores

softball stockimage

SOFTBALL

Polson 11, Butte Central 2

Central;000;110;0;–;2;5;4

Polson;000;740;x;–;11;9;0

W – Katelynne Druyvestein. L – Reopelle. 

Multiple hits – Polson: Druyvestein 2 (2B), Lexie Orien 2 (2B, 2B), SaVanna Carpentier 2, McKenna Hanson 2.

Polson 21, Livingston 0

Livingston;000;00;–;0;1;4

Polson;564;6x;–;21;20;0

W – Druyvestein. L – Higgs. 

Multiple hits – Polson: Mossey Kaulley 4 (3B), Druyvestein 3 (2B), McKenna Hanson 3 (2B), Carpentier 2, Josie Caye 2 (2B, 2B), Kobbey Smith 2 (2B), Turquoise Pierre 2, 

 

 

