Saturday high school softball box scores

SOFTBALL
Polson 11, Butte Central 2
Central;000;110;0;–;2;5;4
Polson;000;740;x;–;11;9;0
W – Katelynne Druyvestein. L – Reopelle.
Multiple hits – Polson: Druyvestein 2 (2B), Lexie Orien 2 (2B, 2B), SaVanna Carpentier 2, McKenna Hanson 2.
Polson 21, Livingston 0
Livingston;000;00;–;0;1;4
Polson;564;6x;–;21;20;0
W – Druyvestein. L – Higgs.
Multiple hits – Polson: Mossey Kaulley 4 (3B), Druyvestein 3 (2B), McKenna Hanson 3 (2B), Carpentier 2, Josie Caye 2 (2B, 2B), Kobbey Smith 2 (2B), Turquoise Pierre 2,
