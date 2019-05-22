MISSOULA — Eleven teams from western Montana, including nine from the Missoula area, will descend upon three cities this week for the Class AA, Class A and Class B-C softball state tournaments.
Of those 11, Loyola Sacred-Heart is perhaps the team with the greatest chance of emerging with a state championship when play starts on Thursday and runs through Saturday. The B-C tournament is in Belgrade, while A is in Polson and AA is in Butte.
Loyola enters with a 17-9 record and has gone 11-0 against B-C teams since pitcher McKenna Bessette made her debut in late April. Combined with Kayla Hickethier, the two of them make a formidable duo.
For the Breakers to win the title, they’d have to dethrone two-time defending state champion Florence. It’s something they did once in the regular season and accomplished again in last week’s divisional title game, winning on a walk-off hit. Huntley Project, last year’s state runner-up, is also expected to be a top contender.
“We’re definitely excited to go in as the No. 1 seed and have good energy from divisionals,” Loyola head coach Brian Bessette said. “We feel like we’re peaking at the right time. We’re hitting one through nine in our lineup. Our defense is clicking. Our pitching is on a role. We definitely feel like it’s all coming together at the right time. We’re going to have to be firing on all cylinders every game.”
Florence (16-9) has gone through struggles without ace pitcher Shannon Byrne, who suffered a high ankle sprain in late April. She was in uniform for the first time in the divisional tournament on Friday and pitched just 2/3 of an inning. Her availability for the state tournament isn’t entirely known, although there is optimism she’ll be ready if called upon.
Plains-Hot Springs (15-5) also qualified out of the Western B-C and will be a third seed. The Trotters feature the pitching duo of Kassidy Kinzie and Celsey VonHeeder.
In Class AA, Great Falls (19-1) enters as a heavy favorite. Sentinel (14-5) and Glacier (16-3) are the top teams out of the west considered to be the Bison’s competition. Billings Skyview (14-5) was second in the east and Billings West (13-6) was third.
Sentinel, last year’s state runner-up, reloaded its lineup with a small-ball offense and the pitching of Shelby Dunwell but will be without the power bat of sophomore shortstop and pitcher Grace Hardy. She broke her hand when a player slid into her tag attempt two weeks ago in Great Falls, Sentinel head coach Dustin Delridge said.
“Defensively, we’ll fill those holes, but we’ll miss her bat and her ability to pitch,” Delridge said. “We have other girls who will step up and get it done. No one’s nervous here. We have a super group of girls who are competitive and know what they need to do. That’s what we’ve been doing all year.”
In Class A, Belgrade (19-0) is seeking its third consecutive state title and enters as the only undefeated team in any class. Eastern A champ Hardin has gone 6-0-1 against state qualifiers.
Six western Montana teams will try to take the title themselves, including tournament host Polson (17-4). The Pirates won the Northwest A championship under first-year head coach Jamie Hanson and the return of ace pitcher Lauren Vergeront from injury. They played Belgrade to a 5-4 loss in late April.
Frenchtown (15-6) comes in as the Southwest A champ after replacing eight starters from last season’s third-place team. Led by pitcher Claire Bagnell, outfielder Cassidy Moen and shortstop Taylor Garren, the Broncs have gone 8-2 against Class A teams since losing to Polson. Both of those losses were to Belgrade, the second one a 3-2 defeat in which they had a runner in scoring position before the game was called due to the time limit.
“We’re anxious to go play, and you can tell the excitement in the girls and you see more energy at practice,” Frenchtown head coach Eli Field said. “We turned a corner since we played Polson. We’re playing good defense. Claire’s gotten more confident pitching. As the season goes on you get more confident at the plate, and that’s happened for our girls.
Hamilton (16-3-2) split with Frenchtown during the regular season after finishing second at state last season. The Broncs feature ace pitcher Jorden Taggart. Stevensville (14-5) is back at state for the second time in three years.
Columbia Falls (12-10-1) returns to state for the fourth year in a row and last placed in 2016, when it took fourth. Ronan (8-13) is making its first trip to the state tournament since coming back to Class A in 2017. The Maidens are led by first-year coach Kaylee Cheff.