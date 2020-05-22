Where Are They Now, presented by Republic Services: Onto next chapter, Frenchtown grad Ashley Jones enjoying motherhood 15 years after historic state softball performance

“That was maybe part of the reason why I don’t feel like my five shutouts at state in high school were a big deal because then I go to college and it’s like, ‘Oh, if you don’t have a team behind you, you can’t carry the team, whoever you are,’” she said.

She also learned about the importance of doing what she wanted, like focusing on her art degree. She didn’t quit softball until she was out of town because she didn’t want to let down her parents, especially her dad, who coached her early and taught her to pitch.

Jones never felt her parents pushed her into softball or to continue it, but she thought she would see herself as a failure if she quit. She started at 9 years old and enjoyed volleyball more but focused on softball because she was naturally better at it.

“My experience with softball has taught me to be able to hopefully see when my kids are doing something for me instead of for them,” Jones said. “Hopefully I’ll be able to see that if it’s something that I’m pushing them to do instead of something that they’re wanting to do.