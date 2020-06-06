Bigfork swimmer Sophi Logue nabs Missoulian/Republic Services honor

The pool is supposed to be a safe haven for the Valkyries and she has made it just that. Even if there was a period where Logue physically could not be in it.

Logue suffers from a rare disease called Phenylketonuria (PKU) which, among other symptoms, makes her skin more sensitive to changes in the pH level of the water. The water at the pool was changed and suddenly she could not be with her high school team in the water.

While she was still getting some pool work in the with the club squad, it was all dry land work for Logue otherwise. So, she asked her coach if she could help coach some of the other swimmers.

Ball immediately said yes.

“She worked almost as an assistant coach because I don’t have an assistant coach," Ball said. "She really worked with my more advanced swimmers focusing on there technique. That, I think, really helped her with her stroke and technique.”

It helped her teammates too. In fact, before the state meet, a teammate was sidelined and a swimmer who never had swam much competitively before — and was just using swimming as cross training — got added to the 4x400 relay to replace her.