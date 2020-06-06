Bigfork swimmer Sophi Logue nabs Missoulian/Republic Services honor

MISSOULA — For Sophi Logue, the Bigfork pool became a safe haven for a student who had never stepped foot in a public school before.
A talented swimmer who moved before the season from California, the seven-year old team provided exactly what she needed. Her mom, Jen, mentioned that swimming might help her make some new friends.
It took some time, but it did. After a poor experience with a club swimming team that ended up with Logue getting sent malicious letters, a safe refuge was needed.
The individual state title in the 100 butterfly — Bigfork's first ever swimming state champion — was certainly great for the Logue, but the team itself was the biggest win of the year for her.
“It was so amazing that she got the title as well," Jen Logue said. "But for us, it was more about the team. That team saved my daughter, true story.”
Once Sophi started to get more comfortable around the team, friendships quickly blossomed. Bigfork head coach Charlie Ball is held is beloved by her team, which is in part due to the type of culture she has created.
“My coach is amazing. She has built a great team," Sophi Logue said. "I can say through all my five years of swimming, being on that team was probably the best experience I’ve had in the sport. Just because of the environment. She’s built such a safe and welcoming environment"
The pool is supposed to be a safe haven for the Valkyries and she has made it just that. Even if there was a period where Logue physically could not be in it.
Logue suffers from a rare disease called Phenylketonuria (PKU) which, among other symptoms, makes her skin more sensitive to changes in the pH level of the water. The water at the pool was changed and suddenly she could not be with her high school team in the water.
While she was still getting some pool work in the with the club squad, it was all dry land work for Logue otherwise. So, she asked her coach if she could help coach some of the other swimmers.
Ball immediately said yes.
“She worked almost as an assistant coach because I don’t have an assistant coach," Ball said. "She really worked with my more advanced swimmers focusing on there technique. That, I think, really helped her with her stroke and technique.”
It helped her teammates too. In fact, before the state meet, a teammate was sidelined and a swimmer who never had swam much competitively before — and was just using swimming as cross training — got added to the 4x400 relay to replace her.
Despite being seeded sixth, the relay finished third. She also took third in the 200 freestyle and Bigfork finished fourth as a team. Logue helped bring the relay home and thinking about that entire weekend still sparks some emotion.
“It’s still kind of surreal," Sophi said. "Even now I’m tearing up, my mom right next to me is tearing up, as I’m trying to digest everything. It’s a honor to be able to do that for my school.”
While Ball is understandably nervous about what next year will bring, athletics wise, there is a lot of hope that trips to the state swim meet will begin to end more often on the second day as opposed to the first.
Logue, meanwhile, is just happy to have a place to feel comfortable and safe.
"At first I didn’t feel accepted, I felt like a loner and I didn’t really have a lot of friends," she said. "That team really made me feel welcome and I built a whole family.”
