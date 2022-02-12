'Unbelievable:' Missoula Sentinel boys capture 1st swimming state title; Kalispell Flathead sweeps wrestling championships

Missoula Sentinel captured the State AA boys swimming championship for the first time in program history on Saturday in Great Falls.

The Spartans beat out second-place Kalispell Glacier and third-place Great Falls High to earn their first-ever podium finish.

"Unbelievable," first-year head coach Brady Baughman said. "I mean, I knew we were looking for some big things this season. I’m super proud of the boys. We’ve trained really hard all season. I’m blown away. I honestly don’t have a lot of words."

Senior Jackson Moe, who's going on to swim at NCAA Division II Colorado Mesa, won his second state title in the 100 backstroke and took first in the 200 free. AJ McCormick captured the 100 breaststroke title.

Sentinel also won the 400 free relay and the 200 medley relay.

"We only brought seven (swimmers), six swam today for finals, so amazing what we’ve been able to do with such small numbers," Baughman said.

Among other AA boys teams, Hellgate's Sean Murphree won the boys 50 free and Glacier won the 200 free relay.

In AA girls swimming, Big Sky/Loyola/Frenchtown's Addy Lewis won the 50 free and 100 fly. Flathead's Lily Milner won the 100 free and 100 backstroke.

In AB girls swimming, Whitefish finished second and Bigfork placed third behind Billings Central, which completed a three-peat.

Whitefish's Ada Qunell won the 500 free and the 200 medley. Bigfork's Sophi Logue won her second state title in the 100 breaststroke and took first in the 100 fly.

In AB boys swimming, Whitefish placed second and Columbia Falls was third behind Billings Central, which won back-to-back crowns.

Whitefish's Logan Botner won the 100 back. The Bulldogs won the 200 free relay and the 200 medley relay

Wrestling

In AA boys, Kalispell Flathead repeated as the team state champion. The Braves accrued 289 points, while Billings Senior was second with 270 and Billings West was a distant third with 199.

Flathead senior Fin Nadeau won his first state title after finishing as the runner-up each of the past three seasons. He scored a 5-3 decision over Missoula Big Sky junior Izzy Moreno, the state champ at 132 last year, in the title match on Saturday in Billings. Nadeau went 4-0 against Moreno this season.

Kalispell Glacier junior Teegan Vasquez captured his third state title to keep alive his hopes of a four-peat next season. He topped off his undefeated season by pinning Billings Senior senior Idren Peak in 86 seconds.

In A boys, Columbia Falls junior Justin Windauer took first place at 138 pounds by scoring an 8-4 decision over Miles City junior Currey Brown.

Libby/Troy sophomore Jace DeShazer won the 182-pound championship by pinning Livingston senior Cade Gubler in 1:34.

In B-C boys, Thompson Falls senior Trae Thilmony capped his career as a three-time state champion by pinning Columbus/Absarokee/Park City senior Brady Ellison in 4:54.

Plains/Hot Springs senior David Schulze won the 138-pound state title by toughing out a 5-4 decision over Shepherd sophomore Tyler Niles.

In the second-ever girls wrestling tournament, Flathead won the team title with 205. Billings Senior was second with 157 and Billings Skyview was third with 115.5.

Flathead senior Hania Halverson captured the 120-pound championship by pinning Sidney senior Keela Kary in 55 seconds for her fifth pin in five matches at state.

Frank Gogola covers Griz football and prep sports for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @FrankGogola or email him at frank.gogola@missoulian.com.

