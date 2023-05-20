To make a run at state supremacy, the powerhouse Missoula Hellgate girls and Loyola Sacred Heart boys tennis teams first had to take care of business in divisional play this weekend.

Mission accomplished.

The Hellgate girls secured top honors in both singles and doubles at Western AA divisionals in Butte. Freshman Elliotte Banziger topped Landon Roberts of Big Sky in the singles final, 6-2, 6-1. Sister Laine Banziger teamed with Brooke Best to top Big Sky's Kaydyn Easter and Amber Williams in the finals, 6-3, 6-0.

"For Elliotte, she's just a freshman but she's won all her matches this year and it puts her in a position where she's a favorite to win state," Hellgate coach Brian Hanford said. "We ended up putting Brooke and Laine together in doubles, so they're going to be a really good team for state.

"There's no guarantees, but I'm really looking forward to the state meet on both sides. The boys are starting to play some good tennis and it's exciting to see. Hopefully we can come home with some hardware."

The Hellgate girls should also benefit at state this week in Kalispell by having a second doubles team to earn points. The Knights' Kendall Adler and Mae Michaelson took third with a win over Katie Williams and Chloe Dosier in the consolation final, 6-2, 6-1.

The Hellgate boys had a divisional singles champion in Sebastian Silverstein. In the divisional doubles final, Sentinel's Noah Nelson and Jaime Navarro knocked off the Knights' Cyrus Kiely and Ryosuke Murata, 6-4, 6-3.

In total, the Knights had nine state qualifiers on the boys' side.

"It's been a great couple days for Hellgate tennis, that's for sure," Hanford said.

The Loyola boys will challenge for a state team title after cleaning up in Southwest B-C divisionals in Missoula. Carter Topp and Joe Kirschenmann stayed undefeated in doubles in winning a divisional title. The Rams' Dillon Taylor reached the title match before falling for the second time this season to Darby standout Clay Rouse, who is a favorite to mine state gold.

The Loyola girls also had a doubles champion in undefeated Ava Ballamah and Gio Horner. Madison Nelson of Darby took the singles title. The State B-C meet will be held on Thursday through Saturday in Great Falls. The Rams are a favorite to earn their third straight team title.