It’s not often a freshman can bring about a major power shift on Montana’s Class AA athletic level.

Western Montana sports fans may recall how Joslyn Tinkle made it happen when she played her first season for the Missoula Big Sky girls basketball team. Then there was Kallispell Glacier tennis star Kellen Bates, who won four state singles championships before going on to play for Montana State.

If this spring is any indication, Missoula Hellgate’s Elliotte Banziger might just match Bates. She went undefeated as a ninth grade singles player in winning state bragging rights and helping the Knights to their first team title since 1992.

Banziger swept German foreign exchange student Lilly Langbein of Great Falls in the state semifinals, 6-4, 6-4, then dominated Qayl Kujala of Helena in the finals, 6-0, 6-1, on May 26 in Kalispell.

“Elliotte’s semifinal match was one the best high school tennis matches I’ve ever seen,” Hellgate coach Brian Hanford said. “The quality was incredible. Almost every point was won instead of someone losing it (with an unforced error). There were points where an average freshman would have crumbled and Elliotte stepped up to the challenge every time.”

In summing up her run to a title and Hellgate’s team championship, Elliotte said “it’s kind of crazy.’”

“I’ve been playing for a really long time and it’s awesome to see how the hard work paid off,” she added. “There’s a lot of good players here and I was grateful to be (at state).”

Banziger is the Missoulian/Republic Services girls tennis player of the year. The boys honor goes to Loyola Sacred Heart’s Dillon Taylor for his impressive feat at the State B-C tournament on May 27 in Great Falls.

Tayor had twice lost to Clay Rouse of Darby in straight sets prior to state. One of those losses came a week before state in divisionals at Fort Missoula.

But when the lights were brightest at the state’s showcase meet, Taylor turned the tables in a nailbiter, 6-4, 7-6 (2). He did so by finding just the right blend of cautious aggression with his ground strokes.

“There wasn’t a whole lot I worked on (in the week before state), just being more confident in my shots. I was trying to steer the ball in divisionals,” Taylor said. “After (Rouse) won the first two points of the second set tiebreaker, I did something different, being more aggressive and confident.”

Taylor’s success helped his team earn its third straight championship. And he’ still has one more season of high school tennis to play in 2024, knowing he can deliver when the pressure is on at state.

“Dillon, you could see the difference between the first two points of that tiebreak and the end of it,” Loyola coach Patti Danforth said of Taylor’s title-clinching set win. “The look on his face of determination and I am not losing this — he knew what he had to do and talked himself through it.”